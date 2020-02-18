Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
SOUTH CAROLINA (25-1) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Boston 19 6-7 0-0 5-14 2 1 12
Herbert Harrigan 21 3-7 3-3 3-5 3 1 9
Beal 22 2-7 0-1 2-4 0 2 4
Cooke 18 3-7 2-4 0-2 1 2 10
Harris 16 4-7 3-3 0-3 5 0 12
Amihere 14 3-5 2-2 3-7 0 3 9
Saxton 15 2-3 4-8 2-5 0 0 8
Wesolek 12 2-3 0-0 0-1 0 2 5
Grissett 22 6-7 2-3 0-2 1 1 14
Henderson 31 5-12 1-1 1-7 6 0 12
Thompson 10 0-6 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Team 0 0-0 0-0 4-5 0 0 0
Totals 200 36-71 17-25 20-55 19 12 95

Percentages: FG 5.704, FT .680.

3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Cooke 2-3, Harris 1-1, Amihere 1-2, Wesolek 1-2, Henderson 1-3, Boston 0-1, Beal 0-2, Thompson 0-5)

Blocked Shots: 13 (Saxton 3, Grissett 3, Boston 2, Beal 2, Amihere 2, Herbert Harrigan 1)

Turnovers: 10 (Amihere 3, Herbert Harrigan 2, Grissett 2, Boston 1, Cooke 1, Henderson 1)

Steals: 11 (Harris 2, Amihere 2, Saxton 2, Henderson 2, Beal 1, Cooke 1, Grissett 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
VANDERBILT (13-12) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Fasoula 28 5-11 1-2 1-3 0 3 11
Newby 25 3-9 1-2 5-8 1 2 7
Cambridge 28 3-9 0-0 1-2 5 4 6
Carter 26 1-9 0-0 1-3 0 3 2
Hall 27 4-13 0-0 0-1 3 3 8
Chambers 9 2-5 0-0 2-3 0 2 4
Smith 18 1-5 0-0 2-3 1 1 2
Pearl 9 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Washington 30 1-10 2-2 2-4 0 3 4
Team 0 0-0 0-0 3-8 0 0 0
Totals 200 20-72 4-6 17-36 10 22 44

Percentages: FG 27.778, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 0-2, 0 (Hall 0-1, Pearl 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Fasoula 1, Hall 1, Smith 1)

Turnovers: 15 (Fasoula 5, Cambridge 3, Hall 2, Pearl 2, Carter 1, Chambers 1, Washington 1)

Steals: 7 (Hall 2, Washington 2, Newby 1, Carter 1, Smith 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Vanderbilt 10 11 14 9 44
South Carolina 30 22 27 16 95

A_11,249

Officials_Felicia Grinter, Angelica Suffren, Brian Hall