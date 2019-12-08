Georgia 0 3 0 7 10
LSU 14 3 17 3 37
First Quarter

LSU_Chase 23 pass from Burrow (York kick), 9:09.

LSU_Te.Marshall 7 pass from Burrow (York kick), :12.

Second Quarter

UGA_FG Blankenship 39, 11:28.

LSU_FG York 41, 2:22.

Third Quarter

LSU_FG York 28, 8:20.

LSU_Te.Marshall 4 pass from Burrow (York kick), 2:18.

LSU_Jefferson 8 pass from Burrow (York kick), :45.

Fourth Quarter

UGA_Pickens 2 pass from Fromm (Blankenship kick), 11:41.

LSU_FG York 50, 7:41.

A_74,150.

___

UGA LSU
First downs 20 26
Rushes-yards 25-61 36-132
Passing 225 349
Comp-Att-Int 20-43-2 28-38-0
Return Yards 0 0
Punts-Avg. 4-48.8 2-45.0
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 3-17 5-45
Time of Possession 26:22 33:38

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Georgia, Herrien 8-24, Cook 5-23, Swift 2-13, White 5-5, Fromm 5-(minus 4). LSU, Edwards-Helaire 15-57, Burrow 11-41, Curry 5-26, Davis-Price 4-10, (Team) 1-(minus 2).

PASSING_Georgia, Bennett 0-1-0-0, Fromm 20-42-2-225. LSU, Burrow 28-38-0-349.

RECEIVING_Georgia, Pickens 4-54, Robertson 4-52, Simmons 3-40, Herrien 3-23, Swift 3-18, Woerner 1-16, Blaylock 1-11, Cook 1-11. LSU, Jefferson 7-115, Edwards-Helaire 7-61, Te.Marshall 5-89, Chase 3-41, Moss 2-12, Dillon 2-11, Burrow 1-16, McMath 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Georgia, Blankenship 52, Blankenship 37. LSU, York 48.