New York Rangers Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, DEC. 31, 2019
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|10
|Artemi Panarin
|38
|21
|30
|51
|18
|12
|6
|0
|3
|110
|.191
|F
|16
|Ryan Strome
|38
|10
|25
|35
|10
|30
|1
|0
|2
|63
|.159
|F
|93
|Mika Zibanejad
|25
|15
|15
|30
|4
|6
|6
|3
|3
|81
|.185
|D
|77
|Anthony DeAngelo
|38
|8
|20
|28
|3
|23
|2
|0
|2
|77
|.104
|F
|20
|Chris Kreider
|38
|11
|13
|24
|5
|38
|3
|0
|1
|87
|.126
|F
|89
|Pavel Buchnevich
|38
|6
|15
|21
|-2
|12
|1
|0
|0
|68
|.088
|D
|8
|Jacob Trouba
|38
|5
|15
|20
|-1
|16
|2
|0
|1
|94
|.053
|D
|23
|Adam Fox
|38
|5
|12
|17
|4
|16
|1
|0
|2
|67
|.075
|D
|76
|Brady Skjei
|37
|5
|11
|16
|2
|31
|0
|0
|0
|80
|.063
|F
|17
|Jesper Fast
|37
|6
|8
|14
|10
|12
|0
|2
|0
|41
|.146
|F
|24
|Kaapo Kakko
|34
|6
|8
|14
|-14
|10
|2
|0
|1
|59
|.102
|F
|72
|Filip Chytil
|29
|9
|4
|13
|5
|6
|0
|0
|2
|60
|.150
|F
|48
|Brendan Lemieux
|35
|5
|8
|13
|-8
|87
|1
|1
|0
|56
|.089
|F
|21
|Brett Howden
|38
|5
|5
|10
|-8
|8
|0
|0
|2
|41
|.122
|D
|55
|Ryan Lindgren
|28
|1
|7
|8
|6
|18
|0
|0
|0
|23
|.043
|D
|42
|Brendan Smith
|37
|3
|3
|6
|-8
|31
|0
|1
|0
|29
|.103
|D
|25
|Libor Hajek
|27
|0
|5
|5
|-2
|12
|0
|0
|0
|22
|.000
|F
|14
|Greg McKegg
|25
|1
|3
|4
|-2
|13
|0
|1
|0
|17
|.059
|D
|18
|Marc Staal
|22
|1
|3
|4
|1
|12
|0
|0
|0
|22
|.045
|F
|28
|Lias Andersson
|17
|0
|1
|1
|-8
|4
|0
|0
|0
|13
|.000
|F
|26
|Tim Gettinger
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|38
|Micheal Haley
|18
|1
|0
|1
|-5
|45
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.111
|F
|28
|Phillip Di Giuseppe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|0
|Steven Fogarty
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|90
|Vladislav Namestnikov
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|15
|Boo Nieves
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|38
|124
|212
|336
|11
|462
|25
|8
|19
|1127
|.110
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|38
|123
|195
|318
|-32
|403
|30
|2
|17
|1334
|.092
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|30
|Henrik Lundqvist
|22
|1272
|3.11
|9
|8
|3
|0
|66
|739
|0.911
|0
|0
|2
|40
|Alexandar Georgiev
|18
|1003
|2.99
|10
|7
|1
|2
|50
|588
|0.915
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|38
|2296
|3.05
|19
|15
|4
|2
|116
|1327
|.908
|124
|212
|462
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|38
|2296
|3.11
|19
|16
|3
|0
|118
|1121
|.890
|123
|195
|403
