AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Morris 43 32.3 281-636 .442 116-264 163-198 .823 841 19.6
Randle 63 32.4 450-984 .457 61-225 254-348 .730 1215 19.3
Barrett 55 30.3 283-713 .397 61-192 150-248 .605 777 14.1
Portis 65 21.2 262-582 .450 66-185 71-93 .763 661 10.2
Payton 44 27.5 189-432 .438 14-69 46-82 .561 438 10.0
Robinson 60 23.1 246-334 .737 0-0 82-141 .582 574 9.6
Bullock 29 23.6 90-224 .402 37-111 17-21 .810 234 8.1
Dotson 48 17.4 120-290 .414 59-163 22-33 .667 321 6.7
Trier 24 12.1 51-106 .481 19-53 34-43 .791 155 6.5
Knox 64 18.0 141-394 .358 62-196 63-97 .649 407 6.4
Harkless 11 22.3 24-53 .453 7-21 13-21 .619 68 6.2
Ntilikina 56 20.8 130-326 .399 43-134 46-53 .868 349 6.2
Gibson 61 16.5 163-280 .582 3-12 41-56 .732 370 6.1
Smith 34 15.8 72-211 .341 16-54 27-53 .509 187 5.5
Ellington 35 15.7 61-171 .357 50-140 11-13 .846 183 5.2
Allen 10 11.7 19-44 .432 5-16 7-11 .636 50 5.0
Brazdeikis 9 5.9 6-22 .273 1-9 4-5 .800 17 1.9
TEAM 65 241.5 2588-5802 .446 620-1844 1051-1516 .693 6847 105.3
OPPONENTS 65 241.5 2583-5572 .464 863-2262 1249-1670 .748 7278 112.0

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Morris 48 185 233 5.4 59 1.4 128 1 34 73 17
Randle 151 460 611 9.7 195 3.1 173 0 50 190 21
Barrett 50 224 274 5.0 139 2.5 121 0 53 122 16
Portis 80 256 336 5.2 96 1.5 109 2 32 72 17
Payton 52 155 207 4.7 311 7.1 88 2 66 91 16
Robinson 182 240 422 7.0 36 .6 191 0 51 37 117
Bullock 13 55 68 2.3 42 1.4 56 0 25 19 3
Dotson 10 81 91 1.9 57 1.2 44 0 23 21 4
Trier 6 23 29 1.2 28 1.2 29 0 3 22 4
Knox 28 153 181 2.8 61 1.0 104 0 21 45 28
Harkless 7 27 34 3.1 14 1.3 25 0 8 6 3
Ntilikina 22 95 117 2.1 170 3.0 138 0 53 71 16
Gibson 111 153 264 4.3 51 .8 120 0 25 47 27
Smith 21 57 78 2.3 98 2.9 65 0 28 58 8
Ellington 4 59 63 1.8 42 1.2 40 0 13 18 4
Allen 2 7 9 .9 21 2.1 7 0 5 8 2
Brazdeikis 2 3 5 .6 4 .4 3 0 0 2 1
TEAM 789 2233 3022 46.5 1424 21.9 1441 5 490 934 304
OPPONENTS 617 2246 2863 44.0 1579 24.3 1280 2 468 890 330