New York Knicks Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Morris
|43
|32.3
|281-636
|.442
|116-264
|163-198
|.823
|841
|19.6
|Randle
|55
|32.7
|391-867
|.451
|55-211
|210-295
|.712
|1047
|19.0
|Barrett
|47
|30.5
|237-606
|.391
|50-161
|128-213
|.601
|652
|13.9
|Payton
|36
|27.4
|153-356
|.430
|14-59
|30-56
|.536
|350
|9.7
|Portis
|57
|20.9
|214-494
|.433
|58-166
|64-83
|.771
|550
|9.6
|Bullock
|23
|25.4
|83-209
|.397
|36-105
|16-19
|.842
|218
|9.5
|Robinson
|53
|22.6
|208-284
|.732
|0-0
|70-121
|.579
|486
|9.2
|Dotson
|47
|17.5
|118-282
|.418
|59-161
|22-32
|.688
|317
|6.7
|Knox
|56
|18.2
|128-351
|.365
|58-179
|58-88
|.659
|372
|6.6
|Trier
|21
|12.0
|40-89
|.449
|17-48
|32-41
|.780
|129
|6.1
|Ntilikina
|50
|20.8
|110-286
|.385
|36-116
|40-46
|.870
|296
|5.9
|Gibson
|54
|16.4
|141-245
|.576
|3-11
|30-44
|.682
|315
|5.8
|Smith
|32
|15.9
|66-194
|.340
|16-52
|26-51
|.510
|174
|5.4
|Ellington
|28
|15.3
|48-134
|.358
|37-107
|11-13
|.846
|144
|5.1
|Allen
|10
|11.7
|19-44
|.432
|5-16
|7-11
|.636
|50
|5.0
|Harkless
|3
|23.3
|6-14
|.429
|2-7
|0-0
|.000
|14
|4.7
|Brazdeikis
|9
|5.9
|6-22
|.273
|1-9
|4-5
|.800
|17
|1.9
|TEAM
|57
|241.8
|2249-5113
|.440
|563-1672
|911-1316
|.692
|5972
|104.8
|OPPONENTS
|57
|241.8
|2267-4884
|.464
|754-1970
|1086-1465
|.741
|6374
|111.8
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Morris
|48
|185
|233
|5.4
|59
|1.4
|128
|1
|34
|73
|17
|Randle
|127
|403
|530
|9.6
|177
|3.2
|153
|0
|45
|169
|18
|Barrett
|46
|193
|239
|5.1
|114
|2.4
|106
|0
|45
|102
|16
|Payton
|43
|126
|169
|4.7
|247
|6.9
|74
|2
|61
|72
|16
|Portis
|76
|228
|304
|5.3
|89
|1.6
|100
|2
|28
|64
|11
|Bullock
|13
|44
|57
|2.5
|35
|1.5
|52
|0
|24
|14
|1
|Robinson
|153
|204
|357
|6.7
|30
|.6
|177
|0
|47
|35
|103
|Dotson
|8
|80
|88
|1.9
|57
|1.2
|44
|0
|22
|21
|4
|Knox
|20
|137
|157
|2.8
|53
|.9
|90
|0
|20
|38
|22
|Trier
|5
|22
|27
|1.3
|24
|1.1
|24
|0
|2
|21
|4
|Ntilikina
|21
|89
|110
|2.2
|149
|3.0
|124
|0
|47
|64
|16
|Gibson
|96
|136
|232
|4.3
|47
|.9
|109
|0
|23
|40
|24
|Smith
|20
|57
|77
|2.4
|95
|3.0
|60
|0
|28
|55
|8
|Ellington
|4
|42
|46
|1.6
|28
|1.0
|28
|0
|11
|15
|2
|Allen
|2
|7
|9
|.9
|21
|2.1
|7
|0
|5
|8
|2
|Harkless
|1
|8
|9
|3.0
|3
|1.0
|6
|0
|2
|1
|2
|Brazdeikis
|2
|3
|5
|.6
|4
|.4
|3
|0
|0
|2
|1
|TEAM
|685
|1964
|2649
|46.5
|1232
|21.6
|1285
|5
|444
|819
|267
|OPPONENTS
|545
|2023
|2568
|45.1
|1375
|24.1
|1120
|2
|404
|800
|294
