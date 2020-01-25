AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Ingram 41 34.6 354-756 .468 100-256 226-265 .853 1034 25.2
Holiday 37 35.6 287-654 .439 75-215 78-108 .722 727 19.6
Williamson 2 19.5 15-20 .750 4-5 3-8 .375 37 18.5
Redick 41 28.1 199-439 .453 128-275 112-126 .889 638 15.6
Ball 38 31.2 171-437 .391 88-242 27-50 .540 457 12.0
Hart 39 28.3 144-344 .419 82-234 50-66 .758 420 10.8
Moore 34 21.0 136-319 .426 50-127 23-36 .639 345 10.1
Favors 27 24.3 120-194 .619 1-4 23-40 .575 264 9.8
Hayes 43 19.5 137-206 .665 1-4 93-149 .624 368 8.6
Okafor 25 16.1 85-138 .616 1-2 37-57 .649 208 8.3
Jackson 37 13.6 79-200 .395 28-92 34-44 .773 220 5.9
Alexander-Walker 37 13.2 77-222 .347 40-116 17-28 .607 211 5.7
Melli 34 15.1 65-149 .436 31-93 30-37 .811 191 5.6
Williams 35 22.3 49-143 .343 25-96 9-24 .375 132 3.8
Cheatham 3 10.3 2-5 .400 0-1 0-0 .000 4 1.3
Gray 2 11.5 1-2 .500 0-0 0-0 .000 2 1.0
Miller 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 46 242.7 1921-4228 .454 654-1762 762-1038 .734 5258 114.3
OPPONENTS 46 242.7 1957-4201 .466 567-1554 928-1169 .794 5409 117.6

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Ingram 37 230 267 6.5 177 4.3 121 0 37 125 34
Holiday 49 130 179 4.8 235 6.4 81 0 64 112 28
Williamson 3 10 13 6.5 3 1.5 2 0 1 6 1
Redick 9 104 113 2.8 78 1.9 63 0 13 47 6
Ball 44 176 220 5.8 243 6.4 73 0 49 104 13
Hart 38 203 241 6.2 57 1.5 107 0 42 49 14
Moore 23 75 98 2.9 59 1.7 54 0 21 27 5
Favors 89 182 271 10.0 53 2.0 63 0 16 34 30
Hayes 74 125 199 4.6 41 1.0 123 0 21 34 49
Okafor 44 69 113 4.5 35 1.4 61 0 5 35 19
Jackson 13 34 47 1.3 29 .8 51 0 13 32 2
Alexander-Walker 7 70 77 2.1 72 1.9 43 0 10 35 7
Melli 17 63 80 2.4 34 1.0 61 0 20 26 7
Williams 49 129 178 5.1 53 1.5 81 0 25 21 21
Cheatham 1 5 6 2.0 2 .7 5 0 0 3 1
Gray 1 1 2 1.0 2 1.0 1 0 0 5 0
Miller 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 498 1606 2104 45.7 1173 25.5 990 0 337 718 237
OPPONENTS 471 1652 2123 46.2 1125 24.5 941 1 384 668 199