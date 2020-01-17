AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Ingram 37 34.5 332-691 .480 93-229 196-228 .860 953 25.8
Holiday 34 35.6 266-608 .438 67-196 68-96 .708 667 19.6
Redick 37 28.5 182-403 .452 117-252 100-111 .901 581 15.7
Ball 34 30.5 155-395 .392 76-216 22-43 .512 408 12.0
Hart 35 28.6 127-311 .408 76-217 46-62 .742 376 10.7
Moore 30 21.6 123-291 .423 45-113 21-34 .618 312 10.4
Favors 24 24.0 102-170 .600 1-4 17-29 .586 222 9.3
Hayes 39 20.1 129-196 .658 1-4 80-127 .630 339 8.7
Okafor 24 16.6 83-136 .610 1-2 37-57 .649 204 8.5
Jackson 33 13.9 74-191 .387 24-86 34-44 .773 206 6.2
Alexander-Walker 33 13.7 72-208 .346 38-109 15-24 .625 197 6.0
Melli 31 15.4 59-138 .428 28-85 30-37 .811 176 5.7
Williams 35 22.3 49-143 .343 25-96 9-24 .375 132 3.8
Cheatham 3 10.3 2-5 .400 0-1 0-0 .000 4 1.3
Gray 2 11.5 1-2 .500 0-0 0-0 .000 2 1.0
Miller 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Williamson 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 42 243.0 1756-3888 .452 592-1610 675-916 .737 4779 113.8
OPPONENTS 42 243.0 1780-3810 .467 524-1422 842-1064 .791 4926 117.3

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Ingram 34 217 251 6.8 158 4.3 107 0 35 113 30
Holiday 45 120 165 4.9 221 6.5 72 0 58 105 25
Redick 8 99 107 2.9 74 2.0 56 0 13 41 6
Ball 40 149 189 5.6 209 6.1 65 0 41 92 12
Hart 32 176 208 5.9 51 1.5 99 0 36 42 11
Moore 23 72 95 3.2 53 1.8 53 0 20 23 5
Favors 82 160 242 10.1 49 2.0 54 0 14 32 28
Hayes 70 114 184 4.7 36 .9 114 0 21 32 46
Okafor 43 68 111 4.6 35 1.5 61 0 5 35 19
Jackson 10 34 44 1.3 28 .8 46 0 11 30 2
Alexander-Walker 7 64 71 2.2 65 2.0 40 0 10 32 5
Melli 16 58 74 2.4 31 1.0 54 0 20 21 5
Williams 49 129 178 5.1 53 1.5 81 0 25 21 21
Cheatham 1 5 6 2.0 2 .7 5 0 0 3 1
Gray 1 1 2 1.0 2 1.0 1 0 0 5 0
Miller 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Williamson 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 461 1466 1927 45.9 1067 25.4 908 0 309 649 216
OPPONENTS 413 1523 1936 46.1 1034 24.6 851 0 343 616 184