THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, FEB. 6, 2020

New Jersey Devils
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 21 Kyle Palmieri 48 19 16 35 3 41 10 0 3 114 .167
F 13 Nico Hischier 46 13 19 32 -9 10 2 1 1 99 .131
F 97 Nikita Gusev 49 9 22 31 -17 12 3 0 1 118 .076
F 20 Blake Coleman 52 19 10 29 -4 34 0 3 1 164 .116
F 91 Taylor Hall 30 6 19 25 -11 20 2 0 0 109 .055
D 45 Sami Vatanen 47 5 18 23 -12 22 1 0 0 95 .053
F 63 Jesper Bratt 44 10 12 22 -6 6 0 0 1 70 .143
F 37 Pavel Zacha 48 5 17 22 -16 8 1 1 0 64 .078
D 28 Damon Severson 52 6 14 20 -18 40 1 0 1 85 .071
D 8 Will Butcher 49 4 15 19 -8 6 0 0 1 58 .069
F 17 Wayne Simmonds 52 5 14 19 -17 56 3 0 0 99 .051
F 19 Travis Zajac 52 6 13 19 -9 24 0 1 1 53 .113
F 86 Jack Hughes 44 6 12 18 -18 6 3 0 2 95 .063
F 44 Miles Wood 52 8 9 17 -16 49 0 0 1 108 .074
D 76 P.K. Subban 51 6 5 11 -18 55 1 0 2 128 .047
D 6 Andy Greene 48 1 8 9 -1 12 0 0 0 43 .023
F 16 Kevin Rooney 32 3 2 5 2 16 0 2 0 27 .111
F 90 Jesper Boqvist 34 4 0 4 -10 8 1 0 0 41 .098
D 5 Connor Carrick 13 0 3 3 -2 13 0 0 0 7 .000
F 15 John Hayden 29 2 1 3 -2 49 0 0 0 26 .077
D 25 Mirco Mueller 33 1 2 3 -11 19 0 0 0 21 .048
D 7 Matt Tennyson 19 0 3 3 -1 6 0 0 0 12 .000
F 41 Michael McLeod 5 0 2 2 1 2 0 0 0 4 .000
F 36 Ben Street 3 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 4 .000
F 14 Joey Anderson 1 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 .000
F 43 Brett Seney 2 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
D 2 Colton White 1 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
TEAM TOTALS 52 138 237 375 -201 532 28 8 15 1645 .084
OPPONENT TOTALS 52 184 308 492 171 509 35 9 28 1655 .111

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
29 Mackenzie Blackwood 37 2078 3.0 15 12 7 1 104 1079 0.904 0 0 0
70 Louis Domingue 13 568 3.59 3 5 2 0 34 297 0.886 0 0 0
35 Cory Schneider 9 439 4.65 0 6 1 0 34 230 0.852 0 0 0
31 Gilles Senn 2 70 3.43 0 1 0 0 4 41 0.902 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 52 3177 3.38 18 24 10 1 176 1647 .889 138 237 532
OPPONENT TOTALS 52 3177 2.54 34 13 5 6 132 1639 .916 184 308 509