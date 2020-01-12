New Jersey 5, Washington 1

New Jersey 1 3 1 — 5 Washington 0 1 0 — 1

First Period_1, New Jersey, Hischier 11 (Carrick, Butcher), 5:27.

Second Period_2, New Jersey, Gusev 8 (Butcher, Simmonds), 3:28. 3, New Jersey, Coleman 15 (Zajac, Greene), 6:48 (sh). 4, Washington, Vrana 20 (Backstrom, Carlson), 8:28 (pp). 5, New Jersey, Hischier 12 (Palmieri), 12:11.

Third Period_6, New Jersey, Wood 6, 15:04 (en).

Shots on Goal_New Jersey 8-9-5_22. Washington 12-9-13_34.

Power-play opportunities_New Jersey 0 of 1; Washington 1 of 5.

Goalies_New Jersey, Domingue 2-4-0 (34 shots-33 saves). Washington, Holtby 18-9-4 (21-17).

A_18,573 (18,277). T_2:30.

Referees_Pierre Lambert, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Michel Cormier.