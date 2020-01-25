FG FT Reb
NEBRASKA (15-5) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Veerbeek 21 3-6 2-2 1-5 0 3 11
Cain 35 4-11 3-3 4-9 1 3 11
Eliely 29 1-3 4-5 2-2 1 2 6
Haiby 31 3-8 5-6 0-6 3 2 11
Whitish 26 1-7 2-2 0-3 0 1 5
Bourne 18 3-5 1-2 1-5 0 2 8
Brown 32 5-17 9-10 0-4 1 0 20
Mershon 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 2 0
Brady 2 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Mitchell 5 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 20-59 26-30 13-41 6 17 72

Percentages: FG 33.898, FT .867.

3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Veerbeek 3-5, Whitish 1-3, Bourne 1-2, Brown 1-3, Eliely 0-2, Haiby 0-2, Brady 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 5 (Cain 3, Bourne 2)

Turnovers: 10 (Whitish 2, Bourne 2, Cain 1, Eliely 1, Haiby 1, Mershon 1)

Steals: 8 (Haiby 5, Cain 2, Eliely 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
WISCONSIN (10-10) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Laszewski 27 5-13 4-6 4-9 1 4 14
Lewis 36 8-18 4-6 3-6 2 2 21
Beverley 35 3-8 2-2 1-4 6 2 9
Hilliard 24 2-5 0-0 2-5 2 3 4
Van Leeuwen 20 1-2 0-0 1-5 1 4 2
Fredrickson 8 1-5 0-0 1-1 1 2 2
Stauffacher 8 0-3 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Bragg 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Gilreath 14 3-5 2-2 0-2 0 1 11
Luehring 2 1-3 0-0 0-0 0 0 3
Pospisilova 26 2-6 0-0 0-2 5 1 5
Totals 200 26-68 12-16 16-41 18 19 71

Percentages: FG 38.235, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Gilreath 3-5, Lewis 1-1, Beverley 1-4, Luehring 1-2, Pospisilova 1-2, Hilliard 0-1, Van Leeuwen 0-1, Fredrickson 0-1, Stauffacher 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Pospisilova 2, Laszewski 1)

Turnovers: 11 (Van Leeuwen 3, Lewis 2, Beverley 2, Pospisilova 2, Hilliard 1, Fredrickson 1)

Steals: 2 (Lewis 1, Hilliard 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Nebraska 20 18 9 25 72
Wisconsin 19 17 21 14 71

A_3,191

Officials_Amy Bonner, Mark Zentz, Beverly Roberts