FG FT Reb
LSU Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Smart 35 7-13 2-2 1-2 4 0 21
Mays 34 6-10 3-4 0-5 4 2 17
Watford 32 5-10 5-6 2-9 2 2 15
Days 29 3-9 0-0 6-11 2 2 7
Taylor 24 0-1 2-2 0-2 0 2 2
Williams 20 4-8 0-0 1-2 0 4 8
Manning 16 3-8 0-0 0-0 0 1 8
Hyatt 9 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 28-60 12-14 10-31 12 13 78

Percentages: FG .467, FT .857.

3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (Smart 5-9, Manning 2-2, Mays 2-2, Days 1-5, Hyatt 0-1, Watford 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Williams 2, Mays, Watford).

Turnovers: 7 (Days 2, Mays 2, Williams 2, Watford).

Steals: 8 (Taylor 3, Mays 2, Days, Smart, Watford).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
TENNESSEE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
James 39 5-11 2-2 2-5 1 1 15
Bowden 37 1-12 0-0 0-3 6 3 3
Fulkerson 36 3-7 0-0 2-4 3 1 6
Pons 34 7-12 1-3 1-3 1 3 18
Vescovi 32 6-13 0-0 1-6 4 3 18
Johnson 10 0-1 0-0 2-4 2 0 0
Nkamhoua 10 2-3 0-0 0-0 1 3 4
Gaines 3 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 24-60 3-5 8-25 18 15 64

Percentages: FG .400, FT .600.

3-Point Goals: 13-26, .500 (Vescovi 6-9, James 3-5, Pons 3-5, Bowden 1-6, Johnson 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Pons 3, Fulkerson).

Turnovers: 14 (Vescovi 9, Nkamhoua 3, Fulkerson, Pons).

Steals: 4 (Bowden, Fulkerson, James, Vescovi).

Technical Fouls: None.

LSU 38 40 78
Tennessee 37 27 64

.