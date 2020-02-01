Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
FORDHAM Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Cobb 35 8-17 2-2 0-4 2 4 22
Portley 33 4-9 0-0 0-3 0 1 10
Soriano 32 2-6 0-0 2-10 0 4 4
Rose 27 0-3 0-0 0-0 4 3 0
Perry 25 3-9 0-0 0-2 0 3 8
Austin 24 3-6 0-0 1-2 1 3 6
Colon 24 2-2 0-0 0-2 3 2 6
Totals 200 22-52 2-2 3-23 10 20 56

Percentages: FG .423, FT 1.000.

3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Cobb 4-7, Colon 2-2, Perry 2-5, Portley 2-5, Austin 0-2, Rose 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Rose 2, Soriano 2).

Turnovers: 9 (Portley 3, Colon 2, Soriano 2, Cobb, Rose).

Steals: 6 (Cobb 2, Rose 2, Austin, Soriano).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
DAYTON Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Crutcher 34 1-8 0-0 0-1 6 2 3
Chatman 32 2-5 5-6 1-6 4 1 10
Landers 30 6-8 5-8 2-8 2 0 18
Toppin 29 7-10 2-3 0-6 1 1 18
Mikesell 26 0-4 0-0 3-6 3 2 0
Watson 18 3-7 0-0 1-2 2 0 8
Matos 16 1-4 1-2 0-2 2 1 4
Tshimanga 11 2-4 2-2 1-2 0 2 6
Wilson 2 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 3
Cohill 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 1 0
Greer 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 23-51 15-21 8-33 21 10 70

Percentages: FG .451, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Toppin 2-3, Watson 2-6, Wilson 1-1, Landers 1-2, Matos 1-3, Chatman 1-4, Crutcher 1-6, Mikesell 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Mikesell).

Turnovers: 8 (Crutcher 2, Toppin 2, Tshimanga 2, Chatman, Matos).

Steals: 6 (Chatman 2, Landers 2, Crutcher, Mikesell).

Technical Fouls: None.

Fordham 17 39 56
Dayton 36 34 70

A_13,407 (13,435).