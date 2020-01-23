https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/NO-6-LOUISVILLE-68-GEORGIA-TECH-64-14996849.php
NO. 6 LOUISVILLE 68, GEORGIA TECH 64
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GEORGIA TECH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Alvarado
|39
|4-11
|3-4
|0-10
|2
|0
|13
|Wright
|37
|4-7
|2-4
|1-3
|1
|2
|11
|Devoe
|36
|7-14
|5-6
|0-4
|3
|1
|21
|Banks
|33
|5-8
|2-2
|4-7
|0
|4
|12
|Usher
|31
|2-7
|3-4
|2-5
|2
|5
|7
|Parham
|19
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|5
|0
|Cole
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-48
|15-20
|7-30
|11
|18
|64
Percentages: FG .458, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Devoe 2-6, Alvarado 2-7, Wright 1-2, Usher 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Banks 2, Wright 2).
Turnovers: 16 (Alvarado 6, Usher 3, Wright 3, Devoe 2, Banks, Cole).
Steals: 4 (Alvarado, Devoe, Parham, Usher).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LOUISVILLE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Nwora
|34
|3-11
|2-4
|3-7
|1
|2
|10
|Perry
|30
|2-7
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|1
|5
|Kimble
|27
|2-5
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|1
|5
|Sutton
|26
|1-4
|0-0
|2-6
|3
|3
|3
|M.Williams
|21
|3-8
|7-12
|3-6
|0
|1
|13
|Enoch
|19
|5-9
|3-4
|3-3
|0
|2
|13
|Williamson
|18
|2-3
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|2
|5
|Johnson
|15
|5-9
|0-1
|1-1
|1
|4
|10
|McMahon
|10
|1-2
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|0
|4
|Nickelberry
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-58
|14-23
|13-31
|12
|17
|68
Percentages: FG .414, FT .609.
3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Nwora 2-4, Williamson 1-1, Kimble 1-3, Sutton 1-3, Perry 1-5, Johnson 0-1, McMahon 0-1, M.Williams 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (M.Williams 3).
Turnovers: 10 (Johnson 2, Kimble 2, McMahon 2, Nwora 2, M.Williams, Williamson).
Steals: 9 (Johnson 3, Sutton 2, Kimble, McMahon, Nwora, Williamson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Georgia Tech
|38
|26
|—
|64
|Louisville
|32
|36
|—
|68
.
