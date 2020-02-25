Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
LOUISVILLE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Nwora 38 4-14 2-2 0-8 0 4 11
Sutton 34 3-9 2-2 3-5 0 1 8
M.Williams 2 1-1 0-0 0-1 1 0 2
Johnson 29 6-11 1-2 1-4 4 4 13
Kimble 25 4-9 0-0 1-2 1 3 9
McMahon 27 3-5 5-5 1-3 1 4 14
Enoch 24 2-4 2-3 1-3 0 4 6
Williamson 11 2-3 0-0 1-1 0 1 4
Perry 6 0-2 0-0 0-0 1 2 0
Oddo 1 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Orbaugh 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Slazinski 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
G.Williams 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 25-59 12-14 8-27 8 23 67

Percentages: FG .424, FT .857.

3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (McMahon 3-5, Kimble 1-4, Nwora 1-6, Johnson 0-3, Sutton 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Nwora, Sutton).

Turnovers: 13 (Johnson 6, Kimble 3, Enoch, McMahon, Nwora, Perry).

Steals: 1 (Johnson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
FLORIDA ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Gray 18 3-5 5-7 1-6 1 4 11
Osborne 15 2-4 0-0 2-7 1 0 4
Forrest 30 6-9 3-3 1-5 3 1 16
Walker 28 4-8 3-4 0-0 2 2 12
Vassell 25 5-8 1-1 0-1 0 2 12
P.Williams 27 2-5 7-8 2-4 1 0 11
Polite 19 3-6 0-0 1-4 0 2 8
Evans 14 1-4 2-3 0-3 1 2 4
Olejniczak 13 2-3 0-1 0-2 0 2 4
Koprivica 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Wilkes 2 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Jack 1 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Light 1 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Lindner 1 0-0 0-0 1-1 0 0 0
Miles 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Prieto 1 0-1 0-0 1-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 28-55 21-27 9-35 9 16 82

Percentages: FG .509, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Polite 2-4, Forrest 1-1, Vassell 1-2, Walker 1-3, Evans 0-1, Jack 0-1, Light 0-1, P.Williams 0-1, Osborne 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Gray, Olejniczak, P.Williams, Prieto).

Turnovers: 11 (Forrest 3, Gray 3, P.Williams 2, Osborne, Walker, Wilkes).

Steals: 7 (Forrest 3, Walker 2, P.Williams, Vassell).

Technical Fouls: None.

Louisville 40 27 67
Florida St. 32 50 82

A_11,500 (12,100).