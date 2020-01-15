https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/NO-21-OHIO-ST-80-NEBRASKA-68-14975539.php
NO. 21 OHIO ST. 80, NEBRASKA 68
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEBRASKA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Mack
|37
|5-15
|0-0
|1-2
|6
|4
|10
|Thorbjarnarson
|32
|5-11
|0-0
|0-6
|3
|2
|15
|Ouedraogo
|30
|4-8
|2-3
|4-5
|2
|2
|10
|Cheatham
|29
|4-10
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|1
|9
|Burke
|27
|4-11
|1-2
|2-4
|2
|1
|9
|Green
|17
|4-6
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|0
|10
|Cross
|10
|2-4
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|4
|5
|Easley
|9
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Kavas
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Arop
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-66
|3-5
|9-26
|15
|15
|68
Percentages: FG .424, FT .600.
3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Thorbjarnarson 5-8, Green 2-3, Cross 1-1, Cheatham 1-4, Burke 0-2, Mack 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Mack 2, Ouedraogo).
Turnovers: 9 (Burke 2, Ouedraogo 2, Cheatham, Cross, Green, Mack, Thorbjarnarson).
Steals: 5 (Mack 2, Burke, Green, Thorbjarnarson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OHIO ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Carton
|38
|4-12
|3-4
|0-3
|5
|0
|13
|C.Walker
|37
|7-12
|2-2
|0-5
|4
|2
|18
|K.Wesson
|35
|5-7
|2-3
|6-14
|4
|4
|13
|A.Wesson
|30
|4-7
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|2
|11
|Young
|25
|5-9
|0-0
|1-6
|1
|2
|10
|Liddell
|14
|3-5
|3-6
|0-2
|0
|0
|10
|Ahrens
|13
|2-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|5
|Gaffney
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Hummer
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|30-55
|10-15
|7-34
|17
|13
|80
Percentages: FG .545, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 10-22, .455 (A.Wesson 3-5, C.Walker 2-3, Carton 2-7, Liddell 1-1, Ahrens 1-2, K.Wesson 1-2, Young 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 9 (Carton 2, K.Wesson 2, Young 2, A.Wesson, Gaffney, Liddell).
Turnovers: 13 (C.Walker 4, K.Wesson 4, Carton 3, A.Wesson, Ahrens).
Steals: 5 (Carton 3, C.Walker 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Nebraska
|25
|43
|—
|68
|Ohio St.
|38
|42
|—
|80
.
View Comments