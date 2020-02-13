https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/NO-20-HOUSTON-62-SOUTH-FLORIDA-58-15052461.php
NO. 20 HOUSTON 62, SOUTH FLORIDA 58
Recommended Video:
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HOUSTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|White
|26
|5-7
|0-0
|3-5
|1
|3
|10
|Harris
|28
|3-5
|0-0
|3-7
|0
|3
|6
|Grimes
|36
|6-14
|7-8
|2-6
|5
|3
|22
|Hinton
|27
|1-3
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|2
|3
|Sasser
|34
|2-8
|4-4
|0-2
|5
|1
|9
|Jarreau
|14
|2-5
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|4
|4
|Gorham
|12
|2-3
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|1
|6
|Gresham
|12
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|4
|0
|Mills
|12
|1-7
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|2
|Totals
|200
|22-52
|11-12
|12-34
|13
|23
|62
Percentages: FG .423, FT .917.
3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Grimes 3-6, Gorham 2-2, Hinton 1-3, Sasser 1-6, Mills 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Harris, White).
Turnovers: 14 (Jarreau 4, White 3, Gresham 2, Hinton 2, Grimes, Harris, Mills).
Steals: 4 (White 2, Grimes, Hinton).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SOUTH FLORIDA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Akec
|18
|1-5
|4-4
|3-6
|1
|1
|7
|Durr
|29
|0-0
|1-2
|2-6
|1
|4
|1
|Castaneda
|33
|0-3
|1-2
|0-1
|1
|2
|1
|Collins
|32
|3-9
|7-12
|0-3
|1
|3
|13
|Rideau
|34
|7-11
|5-6
|0-2
|2
|3
|21
|Brown
|29
|3-7
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|2
|9
|Williams
|14
|1-5
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|2
|Maricevic
|11
|2-3
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|1
|4
|Totals
|200
|17-43
|18-26
|8-25
|7
|17
|58
Percentages: FG .395, FT .692.
3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Brown 3-6, Rideau 2-5, Akec 1-2, Castaneda 0-1, Collins 0-2, Williams 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Durr).
Turnovers: 13 (Collins 3, Rideau 3, Williams 2, Akec, Brown, Castaneda, Durr, Maricevic).
Steals: 5 (Collins 2, Rideau 2, Castaneda).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Houston
|31
|31
|—
|62
|South Florida
|26
|32
|—
|58
.
View Comments