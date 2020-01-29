Recommended Video:

BUTLER Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
McDermott 37 9-12 0-2 0-8 2 1 25
Baldwin 34 4-12 5-5 0-3 6 4 13
Baddley 31 2-4 2-2 1-4 0 1 6
Nze 30 4-7 0-0 3-7 4 3 8
Tucker 24 2-7 0-0 1-3 1 2 6
Golden 18 3-6 1-1 2-5 0 4 7
Battle 15 0-4 0-0 0-2 1 1 0
Smits 11 2-3 0-1 1-3 1 2 4
Totals 200 26-55 8-11 8-35 15 18 69

Percentages: FG .473, FT .727.

3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (McDermott 7-10, Tucker 2-4, Baddley 0-2, Baldwin 0-2, Golden 0-2, Battle 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Baddley, Baldwin, McDermott, Nze).

Turnovers: 15 (Nze 5, Baldwin 4, Battle 2, McDermott 2, Smits, Tucker).

Steals: 5 (McDermott 3, Baddley, Tucker).

Technical Fouls: None.

GEORGETOWN Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Mosely 39 4-9 2-2 1-7 2 2 11
Allen 38 2-6 4-4 0-2 7 3 9
McClung 34 4-16 3-4 0-3 2 3 12
Yurtseven 30 4-14 6-8 5-13 1 3 14
Blair 26 3-4 0-0 0-1 2 1 8
Pickett 20 0-7 0-0 1-2 0 2 0
Wahab 10 4-7 2-2 3-5 0 2 10
Muresan 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 21-63 17-20 10-33 14 16 64

Percentages: FG .333, FT .850.

3-Point Goals: 5-14, .357 (Blair 2-3, Allen 1-1, Mosely 1-3, McClung 1-5, Pickett 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Pickett).

Turnovers: 8 (Allen 2, McClung 2, Pickett 2, Blair, Yurtseven).

Steals: 9 (Allen 2, McClung 2, Yurtseven 2, Blair, Muresan, Pickett).

Technical Fouls: None.

Butler 32 37 69
Georgetown 43 21 64

A_5,329 (20,356).