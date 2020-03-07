https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/NO-14-VILLANOVA-70-GEORGETOWN-69-15113558.php
NO. 14 VILLANOVA 70, GEORGETOWN 69
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|VILLANOVA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bey
|30
|5-9
|5-7
|1-3
|1
|2
|18
|Robinson-Earl
|38
|5-8
|2-2
|1-7
|2
|2
|13
|Samuels
|34
|5-11
|2-3
|0-2
|4
|2
|13
|Gillespie
|39
|3-10
|2-2
|0-4
|5
|1
|11
|Moore
|39
|3-8
|3-4
|0-9
|1
|3
|11
|Cosby-Roundtree
|12
|2-2
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|2
|4
|Swider
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|0
|Slater
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-49
|14-18
|2-29
|14
|14
|70
Percentages: FG .469, FT .778.
3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Bey 3-5, Gillespie 3-5, Moore 2-7, Robinson-Earl 1-2, Samuels 1-6).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Moore 2).
Turnovers: 11 (Gillespie 3, Moore 3, Samuels 2, Bey, Robinson-Earl, Swider).
Steals: 4 (Robinson-Earl 2, Gillespie, Moore).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GEORGETOWN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Pickett
|40
|7-9
|2-4
|2-5
|2
|5
|20
|Wahab
|30
|4-8
|1-2
|2-8
|0
|1
|9
|Allen
|40
|7-18
|1-1
|0-2
|4
|2
|17
|Blair
|40
|3-14
|0-0
|1-3
|3
|1
|7
|Mosely
|40
|5-9
|1-1
|0-8
|3
|4
|13
|Ighoefe
|10
|1-1
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|3
|3
|Totals
|200
|27-59
|6-10
|5-27
|12
|16
|69
Percentages: FG .458, FT .600.
3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Pickett 4-5, Mosely 2-3, Allen 2-4, Blair 1-8).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Wahab).
Turnovers: 11 (Blair 5, Allen 2, Mosely 2, Pickett, Wahab).
Steals: 4 (Allen 2, Mosely, Pickett).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Villanova
|39
|31
|—
|70
|Georgetown
|30
|39
|—
|69
.
