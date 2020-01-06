FG FT Reb
TENNESSEE (11-3) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Brown 24 1-2 1-2 1-6 1 2 3
Davis 34 12-20 2-2 3-6 1 5 27
Key 20 3-6 1-2 3-4 1 3 7
Horston 28 4-15 5-6 1-4 9 3 13
Massengill 25 3-5 0-0 0-3 0 1 6
Harris 9 0-1 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
McCoy 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Kushkituah 18 0-2 4-4 3-8 1 1 4
Burrell 31 5-9 4-5 1-6 1 3 16
Rennie 9 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 28-61 17-21 16-41 15 19 76

Percentages: FG , FT .

3-Point Goals: 3-11, (Burrell 2-2, Davis 1-4, Horston 0-3, Harris 0-1, Rennie 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 12 (Key 5, Burrell 3, Brown 1, Davis 1, Harris 1, Kushkituah 1)

Turnovers: 21 (Horston 5, Davis 4, Burrell 4, Massengill 3, Brown 2, Key 1, Harris 1, Kushkituah 1)

Steals: 7 (Horston 2, Burrell 2, Brown 1, Davis 1, Harris 1)

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
KENTUCKY (12-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
McKinney 27 3-4 0-0 3-4 1 4 8
Wyatt 11 0-2 0-0 0-1 0 3 0
Haines 26 3-7 2-2 0-5 4 2 11
Howard 36 12-27 6-9 5-9 5 1 37
Roper 29 1-7 0-0 0-1 3 3 2
Anyagaligbo 22 3-8 0-0 3-5 0 3 6
Green 14 2-6 1-2 0-1 1 1 5
Paschal 25 3-6 2-2 0-1 2 3 8
Patterson 10 1-3 0-0 0-1 0 1 3
Totals 200 28-70 11-15 18-36 16 21 80

Percentages: FG , FT .

3-Point Goals: 13-27, (Howard 7-13, Haines 3-6, McKinney 2-2, Patterson 1-2, Roper 0-2, Green 0-1, Paschal 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 5 (Howard 2, McKinney 1, Wyatt 1, Green 1)

Turnovers: 13 (Roper 3, Howard 2, Anyagaligbo 2, Paschal 2, McKinney 1, Wyatt 1, Green 1, Patterson 1)

Steals: 8 (Howard 3, McKinney 1, Haines 1, Green 1, Paschal 1, Patterson 1)

Technical Fouls: None.

Tennessee 14 21 11 30 —76
Kentucky 21 12 18 29 —80

A_5,516.

Officials_Doug Knight, Meadow Overstreet, Michael McConnell.