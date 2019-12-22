NJIT 74, KEAN 46
Blount 4-9 0-0 11, Lyles 2-10 4-4 9, Miller 3-9 0-0 7, Jamison 2-5 0-0 6, Cooper 1-4 0-0 2, Latane 1-5 1-2 4, Owens 1-4 0-0 2, Florence 0-5 1-2 1, Sheehan 1-3 0-0 2, Jackson 1-4 0-0 2, Holman 0-1 0-0 0, Borrell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-60 6-8 46.
Diakite 5-8 3-3 13, Cooks 8-18 0-1 20, Willis 3-8 1-2 9, Gibbs 1-8 1-2 3, Walsh 7-11 0-0 14, Breland 2-8 5-6 9, Matthews 2-6 0-0 6, Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Brinson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-70 10-14 74.
Halftime_NJIT 36-28. 3-Point Goals_Kean 8-32 (Blount 3-5, Jamison 2-2, Latane 1-4, Miller 1-4, Lyles 1-7, Borrell 0-1, Holman 0-1, Jackson 0-1, Sheehan 0-1, Cooper 0-2, Florence 0-2, Owens 0-2), NJIT 8-30 (Cooks 4-11, Matthews 2-5, Willis 2-7, Walsh 0-1, Williams 0-1, Gibbs 0-2, Breland 0-3). Rebounds_Kean 31 (Latane 6), NJIT 48 (Diakite 18). Assists_Kean 5 (Borrell 2), NJIT 16 (Cooks, Willis 4). Total Fouls_Kean 16, NJIT 7. A_350 (3,500).