NJIT 74, KEAN 46
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|KEAN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Blount
|28
|4-9
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|0
|11
|Lyles
|24
|2-10
|4-4
|1-3
|1
|2
|9
|Miller
|22
|3-9
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|4
|7
|Jamison
|21
|2-5
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|2
|6
|Cooper
|18
|1-4
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|2
|Latane
|17
|1-5
|1-2
|0-6
|1
|3
|4
|Owens
|16
|1-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|2
|Florence
|15
|0-5
|1-2
|1-1
|0
|0
|1
|Sheehan
|14
|1-3
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|2
|2
|Jackson
|13
|1-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|Holman
|9
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Borrell
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|16-60
|6-8
|5-31
|5
|16
|46
Percentages: FG .267, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 8-32, .250 (Blount 3-5, Jamison 2-2, Latane 1-4, Miller 1-4, Lyles 1-7, Borrell 0-1, Holman 0-1, Jackson 0-1, Sheehan 0-1, Cooper 0-2, Florence 0-2, Owens 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Miller 3, Cooper, Lyles).
Turnovers: 14 (Jamison 4, Latane 3, Miller 3, Lyles 2, Blount, Borrell).
Steals: 2 (Jackson, Latane).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NJIT
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Diakite
|36
|5-8
|3-3
|6-18
|3
|0
|13
|Cooks
|35
|8-18
|0-1
|0-5
|4
|1
|20
|Willis
|30
|3-8
|1-2
|0-4
|4
|2
|9
|Gibbs
|29
|1-8
|1-2
|1-5
|2
|1
|3
|Walsh
|24
|7-11
|0-0
|5-7
|2
|1
|14
|Breland
|20
|2-8
|5-6
|1-6
|1
|0
|9
|Matthews
|17
|2-6
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|6
|Williams
|5
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Brinson
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-70
|10-14
|13-48
|16
|7
|74
Percentages: FG .400, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 8-30, .267 (Cooks 4-11, Matthews 2-5, Willis 2-7, Walsh 0-1, Williams 0-1, Gibbs 0-2, Breland 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Diakite 4, Willis).
Turnovers: 11 (Breland 2, Diakite 2, Matthews 2, Brinson, Cooks, Gibbs, Williams, Willis).
Steals: 6 (Willis 3, Brinson, Cooks, Gibbs).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Kean
|28
|18
|—
|46
|NJIT
|36
|38
|—
|74
A_350 (3,500).