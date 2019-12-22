FG FT Reb
KEAN Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Blount 28 4-9 0-0 0-4 1 0 11
Lyles 24 2-10 4-4 1-3 1 2 9
Miller 22 3-9 0-0 1-4 0 4 7
Jamison 21 2-5 0-0 1-5 0 2 6
Cooper 18 1-4 0-0 0-2 0 0 2
Latane 17 1-5 1-2 0-6 1 3 4
Owens 16 1-4 0-0 0-1 0 3 2
Florence 15 0-5 1-2 1-1 0 0 1
Sheehan 14 1-3 0-0 0-3 0 2 2
Jackson 13 1-4 0-0 0-1 0 0 2
Holman 9 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Borrell 3 0-1 0-0 1-1 2 0 0
Totals 200 16-60 6-8 5-31 5 16 46

Percentages: FG .267, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 8-32, .250 (Blount 3-5, Jamison 2-2, Latane 1-4, Miller 1-4, Lyles 1-7, Borrell 0-1, Holman 0-1, Jackson 0-1, Sheehan 0-1, Cooper 0-2, Florence 0-2, Owens 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Miller 3, Cooper, Lyles).

Turnovers: 14 (Jamison 4, Latane 3, Miller 3, Lyles 2, Blount, Borrell).

Steals: 2 (Jackson, Latane).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
NJIT Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Diakite 36 5-8 3-3 6-18 3 0 13
Cooks 35 8-18 0-1 0-5 4 1 20
Willis 30 3-8 1-2 0-4 4 2 9
Gibbs 29 1-8 1-2 1-5 2 1 3
Walsh 24 7-11 0-0 5-7 2 1 14
Breland 20 2-8 5-6 1-6 1 0 9
Matthews 17 2-6 0-0 0-1 0 0 6
Williams 5 0-2 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Brinson 4 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Totals 200 28-70 10-14 13-48 16 7 74

Percentages: FG .400, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 8-30, .267 (Cooks 4-11, Matthews 2-5, Willis 2-7, Walsh 0-1, Williams 0-1, Gibbs 0-2, Breland 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Diakite 4, Willis).

Turnovers: 11 (Breland 2, Diakite 2, Matthews 2, Brinson, Cooks, Gibbs, Williams, Willis).

Steals: 6 (Willis 3, Brinson, Cooks, Gibbs).

Technical Fouls: None.

Kean 28 18 46
NJIT 36 38 74

A_350 (3,500).