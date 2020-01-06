Through Monday, Jan. 6, 2020

GP G A PTS
Connor McDavid, EDM 44 23 42 65
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 44 24 41 65
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 42 25 39 64
David Pastrnak, BOS 43 31 30 61
Brad Marchand, BOS 43 20 40 60
Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA 42 17 40 57
Artemi Panarin, NYR 41 22 33 55
Jack Eichel, BUF 42 26 29 55
Patrick Kane, CHI 43 24 30 54
John Carlson, WSH 43 13 39 52
Auston Matthews, TOR 43 28 23 51
Mark Scheifele, WPG 42 20 28 48
Aleksander Barkov, FLA 42 13 32 45
Nikita Kucherov, TB 40 14 31 45

2 tied with 44 pts.