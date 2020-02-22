Recommended Video:

Through Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020

Player Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S Pct
Leon Draisaitl Edmonton 61 35 62 97 -10 14 11 0 10 185 18.9
David Pastrnak Boston 62 43 43 86 22 34 18 0 8 243 17.7
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 60 33 51 84 7 12 10 0 4 278 11.9
Connor McDavid Edmonton 55 30 51 81 -8 26 11 0 4 180 16.7
Artemi Panarin N.Y. Rangers 59 31 50 81 31 18 7 0 4 187 16.6
Brad Marchand Boston 62 24 53 77 25 70 5 0 5 167 14.4
Jonathan Huberdeau Florida 61 22 54 76 10 28 5 0 3 131 16.8
Patrick Kane Chicago 61 27 49 76 6 36 6 0 2 228 11.8
Jack Eichel Buffalo 59 33 42 75 13 34 8 1 8 201 16.4
Nikita Kucherov Tampa Bay 59 29 45 74 27 30 4 0 6 183 15.8
Auston Matthews Toronto 62 43 30 73 15 8 11 0 4 250 17.2
John Carlson Washington 60 15 55 70 13 20 2 0 6 166 9.0
Mark Scheifele Winnipeg 62 26 39 65 -3 45 10 0 6 151 17.2
Steven Stamkos Tampa Bay 55 29 35 64 14 22 10 0 6 171 17.0
Kyle Connor Winnipeg 62 30 33 63 0 30 8 1 6 206 14.6
Mitchell Marner Toronto 51 15 46 61 1 14 6 0 2 130 11.5
Aleksander Barkov Florida 58 20 40 60 7 16 7 0 2 155 12.9
Mark Stone Vegas 62 21 38 59 11 25 6 0 3 166 12.7
J.T. Miller Vancouver 60 24 35 59 10 43 8 0 3 138 17.4
Mika Zibanejad N.Y. Rangers 47 27 32 59 12 14 10 3 4 165 16.4