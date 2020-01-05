Through Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020

Player Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S Pct
Connor McDavid Edmonton 44 23 42 65 -5 20 9 0 2 138 16.7
Leon Draisaitl Edmonton 44 24 41 65 -17 12 7 0 6 130 18.5
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 42 25 39 64 3 8 8 0 3 194 12.9
David Pastrnak Boston 43 31 30 61 12 30 15 0 6 170 18.2
Brad Marchand Boston 43 20 40 60 18 47 4 0 4 113 17.7
Jonathan Huberdeau Florida 41 17 39 56 12 20 3 0 3 92 18.5
Artemi Panarin N.Y. Rangers 41 22 33 55 17 12 6 0 3 120 18.3
Jack Eichel Buffalo 42 26 29 55 10 26 6 1 5 147 17.7
Patrick Kane Chicago 42 24 29 53 0 32 6 0 2 154 15.6
John Carlson Washington 42 13 38 51 15 16 2 0 6 121 10.7
Auston Matthews Toronto 43 28 23 51 16 6 7 0 3 156 17.9
Mark Scheifele Winnipeg 42 20 28 48 1 32 7 0 5 106 18.9
Aleksander Barkov Florida 41 13 32 45 6 14 6 0 2 109 11.9
Elias Pettersson Vancouver 42 19 25 44 3 10 6 0 5 107 17.8
Nikita Kucherov Tampa Bay 39 14 29 43 8 20 3 0 2 110 12.7
Roman Josi Nashville 40 14 29 43 19 27 4 0 1 146 9.6
David Perron St. Louis 43 17 26 43 0 28 6 0 6 103 16.5
Max Pacioretty Vegas 45 18 25 43 10 32 5 0 1 181 9.9
Jake Guentzel Pittsburgh 39 20 23 43 11 14 6 0 4 127 15.7
Teuvo Teravainen Carolina 41 8 33 41 14 8 3 1 0 116 6.9
Mark Stone Vegas 45 16 25 41 4 19 6 0 3 121 13.2
Kyle Connor Winnipeg 42 21 20 41 -4 30 7 0 5 147 14.3