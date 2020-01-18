https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/NFL-Take-Aways-Give-Aways-14985086.php
NFL Take-Aways Give-Aways
WEEK 17
|TAKE-AWAYS
|GIVE-AWAYS
|NET
|Int
|Fum
|Tot
|Int
|Fum
|Tot
|DIF.
|New England
|25
|11
|36
|9
|6
|15
|=
|+21
|Baltimore
|13
|12
|25
|8
|7
|15
|=
|+10
|Kansas City
|16
|7
|23
|5
|10
|15
|=
|+8
|Pittsburgh
|20
|18
|38
|19
|11
|30
|=
|+8
|Tennessee
|14
|9
|23
|8
|9
|17
|=
|+6
|Buffalo
|14
|9
|23
|12
|7
|19
|=
|+4
|Indianapolis
|15
|8
|23
|10
|11
|21
|=
|+2
|Denver
|10
|6
|16
|10
|6
|16
|=
|0
|Houston
|12
|10
|22
|14
|8
|22
|=
|0
|Jacksonville
|10
|9
|19
|8
|12
|20
|=
|-1
|Oakland
|9
|6
|15
|8
|8
|16
|=
|-1
|N.Y. Jets
|12
|9
|21
|16
|9
|25
|=
|-4
|Cleveland
|14
|6
|20
|21
|7
|28
|=
|-8
|Miami
|13
|3
|16
|18
|8
|26
|=
|-10
|Cincinnati
|11
|5
|16
|16
|14
|30
|=
|-14
|L.A. Chargers
|11
|3
|14
|20
|10
|30
|=
|-16
|AFC Totals
|219
|131
|350
|202
|143
|345
|=
|+5
___
|TAKE-AWAYS
|GIVE-AWAYS
|NET
|Int
|Fum
|Tot
|Int
|Fum
|Tot
|DIF.
|New Orleans
|13
|10
|23
|6
|2
|8
|=
|+15
|Seattle
|16
|16
|32
|6
|14
|20
|=
|+12
|Green Bay
|17
|7
|24
|4
|9
|13
|=
|+11
|Minnesota
|17
|14
|31
|8
|12
|20
|=
|+11
|San Francisco
|12
|15
|27
|13
|10
|23
|=
|+4
|Washington
|13
|9
|22
|13
|8
|21
|=
|+1
|Chicago
|10
|9
|19
|12
|7
|19
|=
|0
|L.A. Rams
|13
|11
|24
|17
|7
|24
|=
|0
|Arizona
|7
|10
|17
|12
|6
|18
|=
|-1
|Dallas
|7
|10
|17
|11
|7
|18
|=
|-1
|Philadelphia
|11
|9
|20
|8
|15
|23
|=
|-3
|Atlanta
|12
|8
|20
|15
|10
|25
|=
|-5
|Detroit
|7
|11
|18
|15
|8
|23
|=
|-5
|Tampa Bay
|12
|16
|28
|30
|11
|41
|=
|-13
|Carolina
|14
|7
|21
|21
|14
|35
|=
|-14
|N.Y. Giants
|10
|6
|16
|17
|16
|33
|=
|-17
|NFC Totals
|191
|168
|359
|208
|156
|364
|=
|-5
