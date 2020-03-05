https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/NEW-MEXICO-79-SAN-JOSE-ST-66-15106148.php
NEW MEXICO 79, SAN JOSE ST. 66
Recommended Video:
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SAN JOSE ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Anigwe
|22
|1-4
|0-2
|3-5
|1
|1
|2
|Ivey
|36
|3-6
|0-0
|1-7
|2
|2
|7
|Moore
|34
|8-10
|1-1
|0-4
|3
|3
|17
|Washington
|28
|3-13
|0-0
|1-5
|1
|0
|8
|Knight
|36
|8-18
|6-8
|1-3
|3
|3
|22
|Smith
|16
|2-7
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|6
|Lane
|12
|2-5
|0-0
|2-3
|2
|2
|4
|Agee
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|0
|Hammonds
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Chappell
|4
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-67
|7-11
|9-31
|13
|13
|66
Percentages: FG .403, FT .636.
3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (Smith 2-4, Washington 2-7, Ivey 1-3, Anigwe 0-1, Hammonds 0-1, Moore 0-1, Knight 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Anigwe 2).
Turnovers: 16 (Moore 6, Knight 3, Hammonds 2, Washington 2, Anigwe, Ivey, Lane).
Steals: 12 (Moore 8, Ivey 2, Washington 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEW MEXICO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Manigault
|26
|7-11
|3-3
|0-1
|0
|5
|18
|Lyle
|35
|2-7
|2-2
|1-3
|3
|3
|7
|Martin
|21
|0-5
|0-0
|1-5
|6
|3
|0
|Jackson
|35
|9-16
|4-4
|1-12
|2
|0
|26
|Maluach
|32
|8-11
|5-5
|2-7
|3
|3
|22
|Wegscheider
|26
|1-5
|0-0
|3-4
|1
|1
|2
|McGee
|14
|2-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|4
|Hendrix
|11
|0-3
|0-0
|2-7
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|29-61
|14-14
|10-39
|17
|16
|79
Percentages: FG .475, FT 1.000.
3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Jackson 4-9, Manigault 1-1, Maluach 1-3, Lyle 1-5, Hendrix 0-1, Martin 0-1, Wegscheider 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Lyle, McGee).
Turnovers: 21 (Maluach 6, Martin 4, Jackson 3, Lyle 3, Manigault 3, Hendrix, McGee).
Steals: 10 (Manigault 3, Jackson 2, Maluach 2, Martin 2, McGee).
Technical Fouls: None.
|San Jose St.
|29
|37
|—
|66
|New Mexico
|45
|34
|—
|79
.
View Comments