NEC Individual Leaders
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Marchi,Sacred Heart
|4
|143
|1,204
|301.0
|Wincheste,Central Conn. St.
|4
|120
|931
|232.8
|Brown,Saint Francis (PA)
|5
|162
|977
|195.4
|Alexander,Wagner
|5
|194
|972
|194.4
|Curtis,Bryant
|4
|134
|709
|177.3
|Parr,Duquesne
|4
|114
|623
|155.8
___
|G
|PAT A
|FG
|FGA
|Pts
|Avg
|James,Central Conn. St.
|4
|0
|0
|0
|42
|10.5
|Chestnut,Sacred Heart
|4
|0
|0
|0
|36
|9.0
|Chambers,Sacred Heart
|4
|0
|0
|0
|30
|7.5
___
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|Chestnut,Sacred Heart
|4
|79
|431
|4
|107.8
|Jackson,Robert Morris
|5
|85
|501
|3
|100.2
|Allen,Duquesne
|4
|56
|331
|2
|82.8
|Lucas,Central Conn. St.
|4
|30
|301
|3
|75.3
|Wincheste,Central Conn. St.
|4
|38
|241
|1
|60.3
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|InL
|Yds
|Tds
|Pts
|Marchi,Sacred Heart
|4
|131
|80
|1
|1,202
|12
|166.8
|Wincheste,Central Conn. St.
|4
|82
|53
|2
|690
|5
|150.6
|Brown,Saint Francis (PA)
|5
|142
|79
|2
|938
|7
|124.6
|Parr,Duquesne
|4
|94
|54
|5
|612
|6
|122.6
|Alexander,Wagner
|5
|166
|101
|1
|993
|4
|117.8
|Martin,Robert Morris
|4
|78
|43
|2
|480
|3
|114.4
|Curtis,Bryant
|4
|108
|58
|2
|678
|3
|111.9
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|Ct Pg
|Nisivocci,Bryant
|5
|42
|282
|8.4
|Chambers,Sacred Heart
|4
|21
|371
|5.3
|Taylor,Duquesne
|4
|21
|188
|5.3
|Lorick,Wagner
|5
|25
|148
|5.0
|Henry,Saint Francis (PA)
|4
|19
|183
|4.8
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|RecYD
|Chambers,Sacred Heart
|4
|21
|371
|92.8
|James,Central Conn. St.
|4
|13
|320
|80.0
|DeCAMBRE,Wagner
|5
|22
|356
|71.2
|Gonzalez,Robert Morris
|4
|13
|284
|71.0
|Jenkins,Saint Francis (PA)
|5
|14
|315
|63.0
___
|G
|InG
|Yds
|TD
|IPG
|Sanders,Saint Francis (PA)
|5
|3
|89
|0
|.6
|Coles,Central Conn. St.
|4
|2
|30
|1
|.5
|Lawson,Central Conn. St.
|4
|2
|65
|1
|.5
|Brackett,Bryant
|5
|2
|11
|0
|.4
|Morris,Wagner
|5
|2
|97
|1
|.4
|Collins,Sacred Heart
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.3
|Johnson,LIU
|3
|1
|12
|0
|.3
|Bagley,Central Conn. St.
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.3
|Brown,Central Conn. St.
|4
|1
|8
|0
|.3
|Brown,Central Conn. St.
|4
|1
|17
|0
|.3
|Brown,Bryant
|4
|1
|80
|0
|.3
|Caramonic,Central Conn. St.
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.3
|DeMedal,Duquesne
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.3
|Evans,Sacred Heart
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.3
|Harrison-,Duquesne
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.3
|Horne,Sacred Heart
|4
|1
|66
|0
|.3
|Jones,Central Conn. St.
|4
|1
|5
|0
|.3
|Provenzan,Sacred Heart
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.3
|Ramcheran,Sacred Heart
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.3
|Rinella,Saint Francis (PA)
|4
|1
|34
|0
|.3
|Williams,Duquesne
|4
|1
|11
|0
|.3
___
|G
|PRYd
|Yds
|Avg
|Lawson,Central Conn. St.
|4
|5
|64
|12.8
|Allen,Duquesne
|4
|6
|35
|5.8
|Lorick,Wagner
|5
|9
|33
|3.7
___
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|Jordan,Duquesne
|3
|4
|128
|32.0
|Rinella,Saint Francis (PA)
|4
|5
|151
|30.2
|Allen,Duquesne
|4
|5
|139
|27.8
|Snelling,Sacred Heart
|4
|12
|304
|25.3
|Morris,Wagner
|5
|9
|226
|25.1
|Williams,Saint Francis (PA)
|5
|9
|209
|23.2
|Lyons,Wagner
|5
|6
|137
|22.8
|Nisivocci,Bryant
|5
|17
|369
|21.7
|Conway,LIU
|3
|11
|213
|19.4
___
|G
|Punts
|Avg
|Rowley,Bryant
|5
|39
|41.2
|Souders I,Robert Morris
|5
|19
|40.4
|Silvester,Wagner
|5
|34
|39.7
|MacZura,Duquesne
|4
|16
|37.8
|Oliver,Saint Francis (PA)
|5
|36
|37.4
|Gettman,Sacred Heart
|4
|21
|37.4
|DeFelice,LIU
|3
|16
|35.1
___
|G
|FG
|FGA
|Pct
|PG
|Thompson,Saint Francis (PA)
|5
|5
|8
|.000
|1.00
|Bisceglia,Robert Morris
|5
|4
|6
|.000
|.80
|Cole,Central Conn. St.
|4
|3
|6
|.000
|.75
|DeFelice,LIU
|3
|2
|4
|.000
|.67
|Samperi,Bryant
|5
|3
|4
|.000
|.60
|Silvester,Wagner
|5
|2
|3
|.000
|.40
___
|G
|RuYD
|ReYd
|Yds
|KRYd
|Yds
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Allen,Duquesne
|4
|331
|82
|35
|139
|0
|72
|587
|146.75
|Nisivocci,Bryant
|5
|24
|282
|4
|369
|0
|63
|679
|135.80
|Chestnut,Sacred Heart
|4
|431
|107
|0
|0
|0
|86
|538
|134.50
|Jackson,Robert Morris
|5
|501
|47
|18
|57
|0
|97
|623
|124.60
|Snelling,Sacred Heart
|4
|0
|193
|0
|304
|0
|19
|497
|124.25
