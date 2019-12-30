https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/NEBRASKA-OMAHA-81-S-DAKOTA-ST-78-14938170.php
NEBRASKA-OMAHA 81, S. DAKOTA ST. 78
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|S. DAKOTA ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Freidel
|39
|10-19
|2-2
|1-4
|3
|2
|28
|Arians
|38
|6-10
|2-2
|1-7
|1
|3
|16
|Dentlinger
|36
|3-6
|1-2
|2-6
|1
|4
|7
|Wilson
|34
|6-10
|1-2
|1-5
|4
|3
|13
|Wingett
|29
|3-8
|1-1
|1-3
|2
|0
|8
|Scheierman
|22
|2-5
|0-0
|0-4
|2
|1
|6
|Mims
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|30-59
|7-9
|6-29
|13
|13
|78
Percentages: FG .508, FT .778.
3-Point Goals: 11-27, .407 (Freidel 6-13, Scheierman 2-3, Arians 2-4, Wingett 1-5, Dentlinger 0-1, Mims 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Dentlinger 2, Freidel, Scheierman, Wilson).
Turnovers: 12 (Arians 4, Dentlinger 3, Wilson 3, Freidel, Scheierman).
Steals: 2 (Arians, Wilson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEBRASKA-OMAHA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gibson
|36
|8-19
|2-2
|0-1
|4
|1
|21
|Pile
|36
|9-13
|0-2
|2-9
|1
|3
|18
|K.Robinson
|28
|6-12
|1-3
|0-2
|2
|1
|16
|Thornhill
|27
|3-6
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|2
|7
|Akinwole
|26
|4-4
|0-0
|0-2
|4
|1
|10
|Tut
|22
|3-7
|0-0
|4-8
|0
|2
|6
|Hughes
|16
|0-1
|1-2
|2-3
|0
|4
|1
|Ruffin
|9
|0-2
|2-2
|0-3
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|33-64
|6-11
|9-30
|13
|14
|81
Percentages: FG .516, FT .545.
3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (K.Robinson 3-6, Gibson 3-10, Akinwole 2-2, Thornhill 1-2, Ruffin 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Pile 4).
Turnovers: 7 (Akinwole 2, Hughes 2, Pile 2, Gibson).
Steals: 6 (Gibson 3, Akinwole, Pile, Tut).
Technical Fouls: None.
|S. Dakota St.
|42
|36
|—
|78
|Nebraska-Omaha
|36
|45
|—
|81
A_4,234 (7,500).
View Comments