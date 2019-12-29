https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/NC-STATE-72-APPALACHIAN-ST-60-14938055.php
NC STATE 72, APPALACHIAN ST. 60
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|APPALACHIAN ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Forrest
|37
|7-20
|7-12
|2-5
|3
|3
|25
|Williams
|36
|3-9
|0-0
|0-4
|2
|3
|6
|Delph
|34
|5-13
|0-0
|0-4
|3
|2
|10
|I.Johnson
|34
|3-9
|1-4
|4-8
|0
|1
|7
|Seacat
|24
|1-2
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|2
|2
|J.Lewis
|15
|3-6
|0-0
|4-6
|0
|3
|6
|K.Lewis
|13
|2-4
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|4
|Gregory
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|Bibby
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-65
|8-16
|10-33
|11
|17
|60
Percentages: FG .369, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 4-22, .182 (Forrest 4-10, I.Johnson 0-1, Williams 0-5, Delph 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Seacat).
Turnovers: 10 (Seacat 4, Forrest 2, Williams 2, Delph, I.Johnson).
Steals: 8 (Forrest 4, I.Johnson 2, Gregory, Seacat).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NC STATE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Daniels
|37
|6-9
|4-4
|4-10
|2
|3
|18
|M.Johnson
|37
|4-13
|4-11
|0-11
|6
|0
|12
|Beverly
|36
|2-11
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|2
|6
|Funderburk
|28
|10-14
|2-2
|4-9
|1
|3
|22
|Bates
|24
|3-5
|0-0
|5-9
|0
|3
|6
|Hellems
|20
|3-6
|1-2
|2-4
|0
|2
|8
|Andree
|15
|0-4
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|2
|0
|Dixon
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-62
|11-19
|16-51
|12
|15
|72
Percentages: FG .452, FT .579.
3-Point Goals: 5-25, .200 (Daniels 2-2, Beverly 2-11, Hellems 1-4, Andree 0-3, M.Johnson 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Bates 5, Andree, Funderburk).
Turnovers: 15 (M.Johnson 4, Beverly 3, Daniels 3, Funderburk 2, Hellems 2, Bates).
Steals: 7 (Daniels 4, Bates, Beverly, Funderburk).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Appalachian St.
|26
|34
|—
|60
|NC State
|35
|37
|—
|72
.
View Comments