FG FT Reb
NC CENTRAL Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Blount 33 7-13 3-5 1-9 1 3 19
Whatley 30 3-5 1-2 3-8 2 4 9
Fennell 19 1-6 0-0 1-2 1 2 2
Palmer 35 8-13 1-2 1-7 4 1 21
Perkins 35 4-8 3-4 2-3 3 2 11
Graves 28 2-7 0-0 0-2 0 1 6
Clayborne 9 0-3 0-0 1-1 2 0 0
Ayetey 7 0-1 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Melvin 4 0-2 0-0 0-1 2 2 0
Totals 200 25-58 8-13 9-33 16 15 68

Percentages: FG .431, FT .615.

3-Point Goals: 10-22, .455 (Palmer 4-4, Whatley 2-3, Graves 2-4, Blount 2-6, Ayetey 0-1, Melvin 0-1, Perkins 0-1, Fennell 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 13 (Perkins 4, Blount 2, Melvin 2, Palmer 2, Clayborne, Fennell, Whatley).

Steals: 6 (Blount, Graves, Melvin, Palmer, Perkins, Whatley).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
COPPIN ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Medley-Bacon 39 3-6 1-3 5-15 4 4 7
Clayton 37 2-5 4-4 0-3 3 1 10
Williams 35 4-15 1-2 1-5 4 0 10
An.Robinson 38 4-11 3-3 1-4 0 1 14
Thomas 35 8-16 1-2 2-6 2 1 17
James 13 2-2 1-1 0-1 0 4 5
Ring 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 23-55 11-15 9-34 13 12 63

Percentages: FG .418, FT .733.

3-Point Goals: 6-29, .207 (An.Robinson 3-10, Clayton 2-4, Williams 1-11, Thomas 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 9 (Medley-Bacon 7, Thomas 2).

Turnovers: 18 (Medley-Bacon 4, Thomas 4, An.Robinson 2, Clayton 2, James 2, Ring 2, Williams 2).

Steals: 5 (Williams 3, An.Robinson, James).

Technical Fouls: None.

NC Central 33 35 68
Coppin St. 31 32 63

A_942 (4,100).