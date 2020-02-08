NC CENTRAL 68, COPPIN ST. 63
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NC CENTRAL
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Blount
|33
|7-13
|3-5
|1-9
|1
|3
|19
|Whatley
|30
|3-5
|1-2
|3-8
|2
|4
|9
|Fennell
|19
|1-6
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|2
|2
|Palmer
|35
|8-13
|1-2
|1-7
|4
|1
|21
|Perkins
|35
|4-8
|3-4
|2-3
|3
|2
|11
|Graves
|28
|2-7
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|6
|Clayborne
|9
|0-3
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|0
|0
|Ayetey
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Melvin
|4
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-58
|8-13
|9-33
|16
|15
|68
Percentages: FG .431, FT .615.
3-Point Goals: 10-22, .455 (Palmer 4-4, Whatley 2-3, Graves 2-4, Blount 2-6, Ayetey 0-1, Melvin 0-1, Perkins 0-1, Fennell 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 13 (Perkins 4, Blount 2, Melvin 2, Palmer 2, Clayborne, Fennell, Whatley).
Steals: 6 (Blount, Graves, Melvin, Palmer, Perkins, Whatley).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|COPPIN ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Medley-Bacon
|39
|3-6
|1-3
|5-15
|4
|4
|7
|Clayton
|37
|2-5
|4-4
|0-3
|3
|1
|10
|Williams
|35
|4-15
|1-2
|1-5
|4
|0
|10
|An.Robinson
|38
|4-11
|3-3
|1-4
|0
|1
|14
|Thomas
|35
|8-16
|1-2
|2-6
|2
|1
|17
|James
|13
|2-2
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|4
|5
|Ring
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-55
|11-15
|9-34
|13
|12
|63
Percentages: FG .418, FT .733.
3-Point Goals: 6-29, .207 (An.Robinson 3-10, Clayton 2-4, Williams 1-11, Thomas 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 9 (Medley-Bacon 7, Thomas 2).
Turnovers: 18 (Medley-Bacon 4, Thomas 4, An.Robinson 2, Clayton 2, James 2, Ring 2, Williams 2).
Steals: 5 (Williams 3, An.Robinson, James).
Technical Fouls: None.
|NC Central
|33
|35
|—
|68
|Coppin St.
|31
|32
|—
|63
A_942 (4,100).