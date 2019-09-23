https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/NASCAR-Xfinity-Laps-Led-Percentage-14461627.php
NASCAR Xfinity Laps Led Percentage
Through Sept. 22
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1
|Kyle Busch
|51.4
|549
|2
|Matt DiBenedetto
|40.9
|18
|3
|Christopher Bell
|37.2
|1687
|4
|Ryan Blaney
|27.5
|63
|5
|AJ Allmendinger
|22.2
|67
|6
|Denny Hamlin
|18.4
|27
|7
|Cole Custer
|17.3
|782
|8
|Paul Menard
|17.2
|56
|9
|Justin Allgaier
|10.1
|455
|10
|Tyler Reddick
|9.5
|448
|11
|Joey Logano
|8.4
|20
|12
|Jack Hawksworth
|6.7
|5
|13
|Ross Chastain
|3.3
|79
|14
|Jeffrey Earnhardt
|2.7
|30
|15
|Brandon Jones
|2.2
|94
|16
|Austin Cindric
|2.1
|97
|17
|Michael Annett
|1.9
|90
|18
|Noah Gragson
|1.3
|62
|19
|Chase Briscoe
|0.9
|44
|20
|Regan Smith
|0.8
|1
|21
|Bayley Currey
|0.5
|2
|22
|Justin Haley
|0.4
|17
|23
|John H. Nemechek
|0.3
|14
|24
|Zane Smith
|0.3
|5
|25
|Ryan Sieg
|0.2
|9
|26
|Josh Williams
|0.1
|5
|27
|David Starr
|0.1
|3
|28
|Riley Herbst
|0.1
|1
|29
|Brandon Brown
|0.0
|2
|30
|Jeremy Clements
|0.0
|2
|31
|Gray Gaulding
|0.0
|2
