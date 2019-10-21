https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/NASCAR-Xfinity-Average-Running-Position-14550586.php
NASCAR Xfinity Average Running Position
Through Oct. 20
|RACES
|POS.
|1.
|Christopher Bell
|30
|6.131
|2.
|Tyler Reddick
|30
|6.856
|3.
|Justin Allgaier
|30
|6.913
|4.
|Cole Custer
|30
|7.432
|5.
|Austin Cindric
|30
|8.993
|6.
|Chase Briscoe
|30
|9.180
|7.
|Noah Gragson
|30
|9.862
|8.
|Michael Annett
|30
|10.573
|9.
|Justin Haley
|30
|12.180
|10.
|John H. Nemechek
|30
|12.289
