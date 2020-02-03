https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/NASCAR-Monster-Energy-Cup-Pole-Winners-15026483.php
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Pole Winners
Through Feb. 2
1. William Byron, 5.
1. Kevin Harvick, 5.
3. Chase Elliott, 4.
4. Austin Dillon, 3.
4. Denny Hamlin, 3.
4. Brad Keselowski, 3.
7. Joey Logano, 2.
8. Aric Almirola, 1.
8. Ryan Blaney, 1.
8. Clint Bowyer, 1.
8. Kyle Busch, 1.
8. Daniel Hemric, 1.
8. Jimmie Johnson, 1.
8. Kyle Larson, 1.
8. Daniel Suarez, 1.
