Through Feb. 17

PCT. LAPS
1 Denny Hamlin 37.8 79
2 Brad Keselowski 16.4 30
3 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 11.7 24
4 Chase Elliott 11.0 23
5 Kyle Busch 7.6 14
6 Ryan Newman 7.2 15
7 Joey Logano 3.0 6
8 Aric Almirola 2.9 6
9 Ryan Blaney 1.9 4
10 Jimmie Johnson 1.6 3
11 Alex Bowman 1.5 3
12 Corey Lajoie 0.5 1
12 Michael McDowell 0.5 1