https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/NASCAR-Monster-Energy-Cup-Fastest-Laps-14443729.php
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Fastest Laps
Through Sept. 15
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:
|POS.
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1.
|Kyle Busch
|4
|12.7
|826
|2.
|Kevin Harvick
|2
|10.0
|648
|3.
|Martin Truex Jr
|1
|8.5
|553
|4.
|Brad Keselowski
|5
|6.6
|428
|5.
|Chase Elliott
|6
|6.3
|411
|6.
|Joey Logano
|3
|5.9
|380
|7.
|Kyle Larson
|8
|5.0
|322
|8.
|Denny Hamlin
|7
|4.8
|315
|9.
|Ryan Blaney
|10
|4.8
|315
|10.
|Kurt Busch
|14
|4.0
|257
View Comments