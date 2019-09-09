https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/NASCAR-Gander-Outdoors-Truck-Laps-in-Top-15-14425365.php
NASCAR-Gander Outdoors Truck Laps in Top 15
Through Sept. 8
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1.
|Matt Crafton
|94.6
|2535
|2.
|Ross Chastain
|92.5
|2477
|3.
|Brett Moffitt
|90.6
|2428
|4.
|Stewart Friesen
|88.3
|2366
|5.
|Ben Rhodes
|84.8
|2273
|6.
|Grant Enfinger
|84.1
|2252
|7.
|Harrison Burton
|83.9
|2248
|8.
|Todd Gilliland
|80.2
|2149
|9.
|Austin Hill
|80.2
|2148
|10.
|Sheldon Creed
|77.3
|2070
