N.Y. Yankees-L.A. Dodgers Runs

Dodgers third. Tony Gonsolin singles to third base. A.J. Pollock strikes out swinging. Justin Turner homers to center field. Tony Gonsolin scores. Will Smith walks. Cody Bellinger singles to right field. Will Smith to third. Chris Taylor flies out to right field to Aaron Judge. Max Muncy strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Dodgers 2, Yankees 0.

Yankees fourth. Aaron Judge homers to center field. Didi Gregorius flies out to left field to Kike Hernandez. Gleyber Torres walks. Brett Gardner flies out to center field to A.J. Pollock. Gleyber Torres doubled off first.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 2, Yankees 1.