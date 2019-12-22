N.Y. Jets 16, Pittsburgh 10

Pittsburgh 0 10 0 0 — 10 N.Y. Jets 7 3 3 3 — 16

First Quarter

NYJ_R.Anderson 23 pass from Darnold (Ficken kick), 10:27. Drive: 11 plays, 75 yards, 4:33. Key Plays: Fitzpatrick 14-yard defensive pass interference penalty on 3rd-and-3; Bell 5 run on 3rd-and-6; Bell 7 run on 4th-and-1. N.Y. Jets 7, Pittsburgh 0.

Second Quarter

NYJ_FG Ficken 54, 14:15. Drive: 7 plays, 23 yards, 2:37. Key Play: Montgomery 7 run on 3rd-and-2. N.Y. Jets 10, Pittsburgh 0.

Pit_FG Boswell 49, 1:18. Drive: 10 plays, 55 yards, 2:24. Key Plays: Rudolph 13 pass to Washington; Rudolph 27 pass to Samuels; Rudolph 8 pass to Washington on 3rd-and-19. N.Y. Jets 10, Pittsburgh 3.

Pit_Johnson 29 pass from Rudolph (Boswell kick), :04. Drive: 3 plays, 41 yards, 00:24. Key Play: Maulet 5-yard illegal contact penalty on 3rd-and-3. Pittsburgh 10, N.Y. Jets 10.

Third Quarter

NYJ_FG Ficken 37, 6:30. Drive: 10 plays, 62 yards, 5:09. Key Plays: Darnold 17 pass to Crowder; Darnold 4 run on 3rd-and-3; Darnold 32 pass to Wesco. N.Y. Jets 13, Pittsburgh 10.

Fourth Quarter

NYJ_FG Ficken 42, 3:11. Drive: 9 plays, 54 yards, 5:27. Key Plays: Darnold 14 pass to Smith; Darnold 20 pass to Crowder; Bell 7 run on 3rd-and-5; Bell 11 run on 3rd-and-13. N.Y. Jets 16, Pittsburgh 10.

A_78,523.

___

Pit NYJ FIRST DOWNS 16 14 Rushing 3 5 Passing 11 7 Penalty 2 2 THIRD DOWN EFF 3-14 4-15 FOURTH DOWN EFF 0-1 1-1 TOTAL NET YARDS 260 259 Total Plays 66 60 Avg Gain 3.9 4.3 NET YARDS RUSHING 75 85 Rushes 25 32 Avg per rush 3.0 2.7 NET YARDS PASSING 185 174 Sacked-Yds lost 4-28 2-9 Gross-Yds passing 213 183 Completed-Att. 25-37 16-26 Had Intercepted 2 0 Yards-Pass Play 4.5 6.2 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 3-1-1 5-2-2 PUNTS-Avg. 7-39.9 6-45.8 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 105 33 Punt Returns 3-40 1-20 Kickoff Returns 3-65 2-12 Interceptions 0-0 2-1 PENALTIES-Yds 4-34 3-30 FUMBLES-Lost 2-0 3-1 TIME OF POSSESSION 31:32 28:28

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Pittsburgh, Conner 6-32, Whyte 6-22, Snell 7-14, Samuels 3-7, Hodges 1-0, Rudolph 2-0. N.Y. Jets, Bell 25-72, Montgomery 2-7, Powell 1-3, Darnold 4-3.

PASSING_Pittsburgh, Rudolph 14-20-0-129, Hodges 11-17-2-84. N.Y. Jets, Darnold 16-26-0-183.

RECEIVING_Pittsburgh, Johnson 8-81, Washington 5-41, Samuels 4-32, McDonald 3-9, Smith-Schuster 2-22, Cain 2-10, Vannett 1-18. N.Y. Jets, Crowder 4-60, Bell 4-21, Smith 3-32, R.Anderson 2-32, Wesco 1-32, Powell 1-5, Montgomery 1-1.

PUNT RETURNS_Pittsburgh, Johnson 3-40. N.Y. Jets, Berrios 1-20.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Pittsburgh, Whyte 3-65. N.Y. Jets, Montgomery 1-12, Berrios 1-0.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Pittsburgh, Hilton 5-3-0, Barron 5-2-0, Bush 3-2-0, Dupree 2-5-1, Heyward 2-5-0, Watt 2-3-1, Fitzpatrick 2-3-0, Haden 2-0-0, Hargrave 1-5-0, Alualu 1-4-0, Te.Edmunds 1-3-0, Chickillo 1-1-0, Buggs 1-0-0, Dangerfield 1-0-0, Nelson 1-0-0, McCullers 0-1-0, Williams 0-1-0. N.Y. Jets, Ja.Adams 6-2-0, Maulet 4-4-0, Maye 4-0-0, Canady 3-2-0, Williams 3-1-1, Hewitt 2-6-1, Burgess 2-6-0, Austin 2-2-0, H.Anderson 2-0-0, Fatukasi 1-2-1, Phillips 1-2-1, McLendon 1-2-0, Poole 1-2-0, Copeland 1-1-0, Jenkins 1-1-0, Shepherd 0-1-0, Willis 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Pittsburgh, None. N.Y. Jets, Basham 1-1, Maye 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Shawn Hochuli, Ump Paul King, HL Ed Camp, LJ Greg Bradley, FJ Tom Hill, SJ James Coleman, BJ Rich Martinez, Replay Carl Madsen.