N. Iowa 0 3 7 3 13
S. Dakota St. 10 0 0 0 10
First Quarter

SDS_Anderson 22 pass from Heide (Vinatieri kick), 12:10.

SDS_FG Vinatieri 22, 5:52.

Second Quarter

UNI_FG Cook 23, 2:13.

Third Quarter

UNI_T.Allen 2 run (Cook kick), 9:20.

Fourth Quarter

UNI_FG Cook 18, 2:10.

___

UNI SDS
First downs 15 11
Rushes-yards 44-114 23-53
Passing 124 162
Comp-Att-Int 11-21-1 13-26-1
Return Yards 33 124
Punts-Avg. 6-37.5 4-43.5
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 2-2
Penalties-Yards 10-76 7-70
Time of Possession 36:24 23:36

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_N. Iowa, T.Allen 24-90, McElvain 16-23, Schnee 1-2, Mooney 1-1, (Team) 2-(minus 2). S. Dakota St., Daniel 9-43, C.Wilson 9-20, Cade.Johnson 1-3, Heide 4-(minus 13).

PASSING_N. Iowa, McElvain 11-21-1-124. S. Dakota St., Heide 13-26-1-162.

RECEIVING_N. Iowa, Graham 3-45, Lane 2-37, Weston 2-13, T.Allen 2-9, James 1-12, Scott 1-8. S. Dakota St., Cade.Johnson 5-35, Anderson 4-84, Hart 2-19, Jax.Janke 1-15, Kunz 1-9.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.