https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/N-DAKOTA-ST-80-FORT-WAYNE-70-15058334.php
N. DAKOTA ST. 80, FORT WAYNE 70
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FORT WAYNE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Carl
|27
|7-8
|2-7
|2-8
|1
|2
|16
|Holba
|28
|4-5
|3-3
|0-4
|1
|3
|13
|Billups
|31
|2-8
|0-0
|2-4
|2
|3
|4
|Godfrey
|37
|9-18
|0-0
|0-2
|4
|1
|20
|Patrick
|22
|1-7
|3-4
|0-2
|2
|5
|5
|Black
|19
|2-5
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|1
|5
|DeBerry
|18
|1-3
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|3
|3
|Benford
|13
|1-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|3
|2
|Rollins
|5
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|28-57
|9-16
|4-27
|11
|21
|70
Percentages: FG .491, FT .563.
3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Holba 2-3, Godfrey 2-5, DeBerry 1-3, Rollins 0-1, Billups 0-3, Patrick 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Carl 2).
Turnovers: 10 (Godfrey 5, Billups 2, Benford, Black, Holba).
Steals: 4 (Billups 3, Holba).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|N. DAKOTA ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Kreuser
|24
|4-8
|4-4
|2-6
|0
|3
|13
|Eady
|34
|2-6
|1-2
|3-7
|1
|2
|7
|Samuelson
|29
|1-3
|0-0
|0-5
|0
|2
|3
|Shahid
|32
|7-20
|4-5
|0-2
|5
|4
|19
|Ward
|34
|7-13
|4-4
|4-10
|6
|2
|22
|Hunter
|20
|1-4
|3-4
|0-2
|0
|0
|6
|Griesel
|19
|2-6
|4-4
|3-5
|0
|1
|8
|Quayle
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|Witz
|3
|0-0
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|200
|24-60
|22-25
|12-39
|12
|16
|80
Percentages: FG .400, FT .880.
3-Point Goals: 10-29, .345 (Ward 4-5, Eady 2-5, Samuelson 1-3, Hunter 1-4, Kreuser 1-4, Shahid 1-6, Griesel 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Kreuser 3, Ward).
Turnovers: 8 (Ward 4, Eady, Griesel, Samuelson, Shahid).
Steals: 4 (Griesel, Hunter, Kreuser, Ward).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Fort Wayne
|33
|37
|—
|70
|N. Dakota St.
|43
|37
|—
|80
A_2,596 (5,700).
