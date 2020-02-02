https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/N-DAKOTA-ST-71-FORT-WAYNE-60-15023349.php
N. DAKOTA ST. 71, FORT WAYNE 60
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|N. DAKOTA ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ward
|37
|6-10
|1-2
|1-5
|2
|2
|13
|Shahid
|31
|5-12
|9-10
|1-6
|3
|1
|22
|Hunter
|29
|6-8
|4-5
|0-1
|1
|3
|20
|Kreuser
|26
|3-7
|0-1
|0-3
|0
|1
|7
|Samuelson
|24
|1-4
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|2
|Griesel
|23
|2-5
|1-1
|1-5
|1
|2
|5
|Eady
|15
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Quayle
|9
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|Witz
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-51
|15-19
|3-24
|8
|12
|71
Percentages: FG .471, FT .789.
3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Hunter 4-6, Shahid 3-6, Kreuser 1-4, Eady 0-1, Griesel 0-1, Quayle 0-1, Ward 0-2, Samuelson 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Kreuser 2, Ward 2, Griesel).
Turnovers: 9 (Ward 3, Griesel 2, Kreuser 2, Shahid 2).
Steals: 3 (Ward 2, Witz).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FORT WAYNE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Godfrey
|34
|4-10
|4-8
|1-2
|3
|1
|13
|Holba
|32
|4-7
|0-0
|0-5
|1
|4
|9
|Billups
|31
|7-12
|0-0
|1-6
|1
|3
|15
|Patrick
|24
|5-10
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|12
|Carl
|22
|1-2
|1-2
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|DeBerry
|21
|0-4
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|2
|0
|Benford
|18
|2-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|2
|4
|Black
|18
|2-4
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|0
|4
|Totals
|200
|25-51
|5-10
|5-25
|12
|16
|60
Percentages: FG .490, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Patrick 2-5, Billups 1-2, Holba 1-3, Godfrey 1-4, DeBerry 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (DeBerry 2, Billups).
Turnovers: 12 (Godfrey 4, Black 3, Billups 2, Benford, Holba, Patrick).
Steals: 4 (Carl, Godfrey, Holba, Patrick).
Technical Fouls: None.
|N. Dakota St.
|31
|40
|—
|71
|Fort Wayne
|20
|40
|—
|60
A_1,286 (2,300).
