Montreal 2 1 0 3
Ottawa 0 0 0 0

First Period_1, Montreal, Domi 14 (Byron), 1:13. 2, Montreal, Domi 15, 10:20.

Second Period_3, Montreal, Byron 2 (Kovalchuk), 17:58.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Montreal 15-14-8_37. Ottawa 8-12-10_30.

Power-play opportunities_Montreal 0 of 2; Ottawa 0 of 2.

Goalies_Montreal, Price 26-22-5 (30 shots-30 saves). Ottawa, Anderson 9-14-2 (37-34).

A_18,374 (18,572). T_2:32.

Referees_Mitch Dunning, Eric Furlatt. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Derek Nansen.