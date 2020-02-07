https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/Montreal-3-Anaheim-2-15036948.php
Montreal 3, Anaheim 2
First Period_1, Montreal, Suzuki 11 (Tatar, Petry), 17:18 (pp).
Second Period_2, Anaheim, Silfverberg 16 (Larsson, Rakell), 9:53. 3, Montreal, Gallagher 18 (Kovalchuk), 13:16.
Third Period_4, Anaheim, Grant 12 (Rowney), 2:16.
Overtime_5, Montreal, Petry 8 (Armia), 0:25.
Shots on Goal_Anaheim 14-11-12-0_37. Montreal 7-10-9-1_27.
Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 0 of 2; Montreal 1 of 5.
Goalies_Anaheim, Gibson 16-21-4 (27 shots-24 saves). Montreal, Price 23-18-4 (37-35).
A_20,896 (21,288). T_2:24.
Referees_Reid Anderson, Dan O'Halloran. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, James Tobias.
