Minnesota-Chicago White Sox Runs

Twins second. Marwin Gonzalez homers to right field. C.J. Cron strikes out swinging. Jake Cave strikes out swinging. Jonathan Schoop homers to left field. Mitch Garver strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Twins 2, White sox 0.

White sox fourth. Tim Anderson homers to center field. Jose Abreu strikes out swinging. Yoan Moncada called out on strikes. James McCann singles to center field. Eloy Jimenez singles to center field. James McCann to third. Ryan Goins grounds out to first base to C.J. Cron.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Twins 2, White sox 1.

Twins eighth. Mitch Garver strikes out swinging. Jorge Polanco singles to right center field. Nelson Cruz singles to center field. Jorge Polanco to second. Eddie Rosario singles to center field. Nelson Cruz to second. Jorge Polanco scores. Miguel Sano lines out to deep left field to Eloy Jimenez. Max Kepler pinch-hitting for Marwin Gonzalez. Max Kepler flies out to left field to Eloy Jimenez.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Twins 3, White sox 1.