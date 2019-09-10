Milwaukee-Miami Runs

Brewers first. Trent Grisham grounds out to second base, Starlin Castro to Neil Walker. Yasmani Grandal walks. Christian Yelich singles to right field. Yasmani Grandal to second. Eric Thames walks. Christian Yelich to second. Yasmani Grandal to third. Lorenzo Cain singles to center field. Eric Thames to second. Christian Yelich to third. Yasmani Grandal scores. Cory Spangenberg grounds out to first base to Neil Walker. Lorenzo Cain to second. Eric Thames to third. Christian Yelich scores. Travis Shaw flies out to deep right field to Garrett Cooper.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Brewers 2, Marlins 0.

Brewers fifth. Eric Thames hit by pitch. Lorenzo Cain singles to right field. Eric Thames to second. Cory Spangenberg out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Brian Moran to Neil Walker. Lorenzo Cain to second. Eric Thames to third. Travis Shaw grounds out to shortstop, Miguel Rojas to Neil Walker. Eric Thames scores. Hernan Perez lines out to right field to Garrett Cooper.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Brewers 3, Marlins 0.

Marlins fifth. Jon Berti walks. Curtis Granderson pinch-hitting for Tayron Guerrero. Curtis Granderson grounds out to second base, Cory Spangenberg to Eric Thames. Jon Berti to second. Miguel Rojas singles to third base. Neil Walker singles to left field. Miguel Rojas to second. Jon Berti scores. Garrett Cooper lines out to deep center field to Lorenzo Cain. Starlin Castro walks. Neil Walker to second. Miguel Rojas to third. Jorge Alfaro grounds out to third base, Travis Shaw to Eric Thames.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Brewers 3, Marlins 1.

Brewers sixth. David Freitas pinch-hitting for Matt Albers. David Freitas grounds out to second base, Isan Diaz to Neil Walker. Trent Grisham singles to deep left field. Yasmani Grandal singles to left field. Trent Grisham to second. Christian Yelich walks. Yasmani Grandal to second. Trent Grisham to third. Ryan Braun pinch-hitting for Eric Thames. Ryan Braun out on a sacrifice fly to deep left field to Harold Ramirez. Christian Yelich to second. Yasmani Grandal to third. Trent Grisham scores. Lorenzo Cain flies out to right field to Garrett Cooper.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Brewers 4, Marlins 1.

Marlins sixth. Isan Diaz strikes out swinging. Harold Ramirez singles to right field. Jon Berti doubles to deep left field. Harold Ramirez to third. Magneuris Sierra pinch-hitting for Tyler Kinley. Magneuris Sierra strikes out swinging. Miguel Rojas singles to left field. Jon Berti scores. Harold Ramirez scores. Neil Walker walks. Garrett Cooper singles to shortstop. Neil Walker to second. Miguel Rojas to third. Starlin Castro pops out to shallow center field to Hernan Perez.

2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Brewers 4, Marlins 3.

Brewers seventh. Cory Spangenberg strikes out swinging. Travis Shaw strikes out swinging. Hernan Perez doubles to deep left field. Tyler Austin is intentionally walked. Trent Grisham triples to deep right center field. Tyler Austin scores. Hernan Perez scores. Yasmani Grandal homers to left field. Trent Grisham scores. Christian Yelich walks. Jay Jackson called out on strikes.

4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Brewers 8, Marlins 3.