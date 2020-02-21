https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/Milwaukee-Bucks-Stax-15073508.php
Milwaukee Bucks Stax
Recommended Video:
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|G.Antetokounmpo
|49
|30.9
|542-986
|.550
|73-236
|314-511
|.614
|1471
|30.0
|Middleton
|48
|29.6
|361-716
|.504
|118-265
|149-165
|.903
|989
|20.6
|Bledsoe
|47
|27.1
|273-566
|.482
|58-170
|136-164
|.829
|740
|15.7
|B.Lopez
|53
|26.7
|208-485
|.429
|73-247
|81-97
|.835
|570
|10.8
|Hill
|45
|21.1
|154-285
|.540
|67-131
|57-69
|.826
|432
|9.6
|DiVincenzo
|50
|22.8
|175-381
|.459
|63-182
|46-59
|.780
|459
|9.2
|Matthews
|52
|24.7
|132-325
|.406
|83-224
|41-53
|.774
|388
|7.5
|Ilyasova
|51
|16.1
|133-282
|.472
|44-118
|61-73
|.836
|371
|7.3
|Korver
|47
|16.6
|99-237
|.418
|77-189
|26-31
|.839
|301
|6.4
|R.Lopez
|51
|13.7
|112-225
|.498
|21-75
|23-43
|.535
|268
|5.3
|Brown
|38
|14.7
|70-183
|.383
|31-94
|26-33
|.788
|197
|5.2
|Connaughton
|51
|18.2
|97-217
|.447
|35-111
|18-25
|.720
|247
|4.8
|Williams
|2
|14.0
|3-6
|.500
|1-4
|2-2
|1.000
|9
|4.5
|Bender
|7
|13.0
|10-21
|.476
|4-9
|2-3
|.667
|26
|3.7
|Wilson
|27
|8.8
|33-81
|.407
|11-46
|5-7
|.714
|82
|3.0
|T.Antetokounmpo
|15
|4.1
|13-23
|.565
|0-3
|4-9
|.444
|30
|2.0
|Mason
|4
|4.5
|1-7
|.143
|1-4
|2-4
|.500
|5
|1.3
|TEAM
|55
|240.5
|2416-5026
|.481
|760-2108
|993-1348
|.737
|6585
|119.7
|OPPONENTS
|55
|240.5
|2132-5169
|.412
|766-2134
|881-1127
|.782
|5911
|107.5
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|G.Antetokounmpo
|120
|542
|662
|13.5
|284
|5.8
|153
|0
|55
|178
|52
|Middleton
|37
|260
|297
|6.2
|205
|4.3
|105
|0
|46
|95
|7
|Bledsoe
|35
|188
|223
|4.7
|252
|5.4
|101
|0
|45
|111
|23
|B.Lopez
|32
|203
|235
|4.4
|86
|1.6
|122
|0
|37
|52
|135
|Hill
|40
|94
|134
|3.0
|135
|3.0
|65
|0
|35
|42
|4
|DiVincenzo
|50
|183
|233
|4.7
|108
|2.2
|81
|0
|73
|60
|14
|Matthews
|12
|115
|127
|2.4
|75
|1.4
|76
|0
|30
|36
|9
|Ilyasova
|56
|198
|254
|5.0
|45
|.9
|79
|0
|22
|29
|14
|Korver
|12
|85
|97
|2.1
|55
|1.2
|61
|0
|20
|39
|11
|R.Lopez
|47
|83
|130
|2.5
|34
|.7
|59
|0
|8
|42
|34
|Brown
|26
|121
|147
|3.9
|36
|.9
|41
|0
|21
|32
|5
|Connaughton
|44
|177
|221
|4.3
|80
|1.6
|49
|0
|15
|40
|27
|Williams
|1
|4
|5
|2.5
|1
|.5
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Bender
|0
|20
|20
|2.9
|9
|1.3
|16
|0
|0
|5
|5
|Wilson
|7
|46
|53
|2.0
|18
|.7
|22
|0
|1
|13
|4
|T.Antetokounmpo
|6
|1
|7
|.5
|6
|.4
|9
|0
|2
|5
|1
|Mason
|1
|1
|2
|.5
|5
|1.3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|TEAM
|526
|2321
|2847
|51.8
|1434
|26.1
|1044
|0
|413
|803
|345
|OPPONENTS
|533
|1996
|2529
|46.0
|1319
|24.0
|1176
|1
|400
|788
|255
View Comments