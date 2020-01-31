Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
G.Antetokounmpo 43 30.7 477-856 .557 69-215 266-439 .606 1289 30.0
Middleton 40 28.8 294-584 .503 92-213 126-140 .900 806 20.2
Bledsoe 39 26.3 220-456 .482 49-139 114-135 .844 603 15.5
B.Lopez 45 26.4 166-399 .416 63-212 61-71 .859 456 10.1
Hill 44 21.1 153-283 .541 67-131 55-67 .821 428 9.7
DiVincenzo 43 22.7 147-321 .458 53-154 40-52 .769 387 9.0
Ilyasova 43 16.7 120-244 .492 39-106 56-68 .824 335 7.8
Matthews 44 24.2 108-266 .406 67-181 37-49 .755 320 7.3
Korver 41 16.7 86-201 .428 69-161 25-30 .833 266 6.5
R.Lopez 43 14.3 102-197 .518 17-64 22-41 .537 243 5.7
Brown 32 14.9 57-150 .380 26-77 23-30 .767 163 5.1
Connaughton 43 17.6 80-181 .442 27-93 18-25 .720 205 4.8
Bender 7 13.0 10-21 .476 4-9 2-3 .667 26 3.7
Wilson 26 9.0 32-79 .405 11-45 5-7 .714 80 3.1
T.Antetokounmpo 14 4.0 11-20 .550 0-2 4-8 .500 26 1.9
Mason 4 4.5 1-7 .143 1-4 2-4 .500 5 1.3
Reynolds 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 47 240.5 2064-4265 .484 654-1806 856-1169 .732 5638 120.0
OPPONENTS 47 240.5 1804-4399 .410 659-1824 770-985 .782 5037 107.2

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
G.Antetokounmpo 100 456 556 12.9 241 5.6 136 0 48 154 45
Middleton 33 202 235 5.9 157 3.9 88 0 38 78 6
Bledsoe 29 148 177 4.5 202 5.2 84 0 35 86 20
B.Lopez 28 180 208 4.6 73 1.6 97 0 31 41 113
Hill 40 93 133 3.0 132 3.0 63 0 32 42 4
DiVincenzo 41 160 201 4.7 99 2.3 74 0 65 51 12
Ilyasova 49 179 228 5.3 42 1.0 66 0 19 25 13
Matthews 10 97 107 2.4 64 1.5 65 0 29 30 6
Korver 10 72 82 2.0 50 1.2 50 0 18 33 9
R.Lopez 41 75 116 2.7 28 .7 55 0 6 40 31
Brown 21 102 123 3.8 32 1.0 35 0 19 29 4
Connaughton 34 145 179 4.2 70 1.6 43 0 13 35 22
Bender 0 20 20 2.9 9 1.3 16 0 0 5 5
Wilson 6 46 52 2.0 18 .7 22 0 1 12 4
T.Antetokounmpo 6 1 7 .5 6 .4 7 0 1 5 1
Mason 1 1 2 .5 5 1.3 2 0 1 1 0
Reynolds 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 449 1977 2426 51.6 1228 26.1 903 0 356 687 295
OPPONENTS 457 1689 2146 45.7 1116 23.7 1021 1 338 677 213