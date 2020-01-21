FG FT Reb
CHICAGO Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Dunn 31:58 6-12 0-0 0-5 2 0 15
Markkanen 31:20 2-11 4-4 2-8 0 0 8
Kornet 15:00 2-6 0-0 0-1 2 4 6
LaVine 35:50 7-19 8-9 0-5 1 3 24
Satoransky 25:37 3-11 0-0 0-3 4 2 7
Young 27:57 5-11 0-0 2-6 3 2 14
White 24:50 2-8 2-2 1-3 1 2 7
Hutchison 19:16 3-5 1-2 1-5 2 4 8
Felicio 12:03 1-2 0-0 1-3 2 1 2
Arcidiacono 12:00 2-5 0-0 0-0 1 3 4
Harrison 2:04 1-2 1-1 0-0 0 0 3
Valentine 2:04 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 240:00 34-92 16-18 7-39 18 21 98

Percentages: FG .370, FT .889.

3-Point Goals: 14-48, .292 (Young 4-8, Dunn 3-5, Kornet 2-6, LaVine 2-8, Hutchison 1-1, White 1-3, Satoransky 1-6, Harrison 0-1, Arcidiacono 0-3, Markkanen 0-7).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Young 2).

Turnovers: 16 (Dunn 3, Hutchison 3, Satoransky 3, LaVine 2, Markkanen 2, Arcidiacono, Kornet, White).

Steals: 11 (Dunn 3, LaVine 3, Young 2, Arcidiacono, Satoransky, White).

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
MILWAUKEE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
G.Antetokounmpo 31:00 12-20 3-9 1-14 10 3 28
Middleton 30:32 10-13 1-1 0-6 6 1 24
B.Lopez 27:28 3-10 0-1 0-3 2 2 7
Bledsoe 28:30 3-5 1-2 0-3 2 1 7
Matthews 26:44 4-6 2-4 1-2 2 1 13
Korver 21:57 5-5 0-0 0-4 2 1 12
DiVincenzo 20:54 2-6 0-2 1-7 4 0 4
Hill 17:36 3-6 0-0 0-0 2 1 6
Ilyasova 17:04 1-3 2-2 0-6 1 2 5
Bender 14:05 2-2 1-2 0-3 2 3 5
Brown 2:04 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Wilson 2:04 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 240:00 45-77 10-23 3-48 34 15 111

Percentages: FG .584, FT .435.

3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (Middleton 3-4, Matthews 3-5, Korver 2-2, Ilyasova 1-2, G.Antetokounmpo 1-5, B.Lopez 1-6, DiVincenzo 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 13. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (B.Lopez 3, Bender, G.Antetokounmpo).

Turnovers: 23 (G.Antetokounmpo 8, Bender 3, DiVincenzo 3, Hill 2, Matthews 2, Middleton 2, Bledsoe, Ilyasova, Korver).

Steals: 7 (Hill 2, B.Lopez, DiVincenzo, G.Antetokounmpo, Korver, Matthews).

Technical Fouls: None

Chicago 23 29 25 21 98
Milwaukee 30 23 31 27 111

A_17,747 (17,500).