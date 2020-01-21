https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/Michigan-St-66-Rutgers-55-14990658.php
Michigan St. 66, Rutgers 55
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MICHIGAN ST. (11-7)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Belles
|31
|3-9
|1-2
|6-13
|1
|1
|7
|Hollie
|9
|0-0
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|Clouden
|36
|5-13
|4-5
|2-5
|6
|0
|14
|Joiner
|29
|7-9
|1-2
|2-4
|2
|3
|20
|McCutcheon
|36
|3-7
|2-2
|0-4
|2
|1
|10
|Cook
|18
|1-9
|2-2
|2-5
|1
|3
|5
|Parks
|9
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Ayrault
|15
|2-5
|3-4
|1-4
|1
|0
|7
|Ozment
|12
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|3
|Winston
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-55
|13-17
|17-47
|14
|14
|66
Percentages: FG 4.000, FT .765.
3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Joiner 5-6, McCutcheon 2-4, Cook 1-3, Ozment 1-1, Clouden 0-3, Ayrault 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Belles 2)
Turnovers: 14 (Clouden 3, Belles 2, Joiner 2, Cook 2, Hollie 1, McCutcheon 1, Parks 1, Winston 1)
Steals: 1 (Clouden 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|RUTGERS (15-3)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gilles
|27
|1-3
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|2
|2
|Wallace
|19
|3-6
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|4
|6
|Guirantes
|39
|10-24
|5-9
|1-2
|1
|0
|28
|Mack
|37
|3-10
|3-6
|1-5
|2
|4
|9
|Sanders
|35
|2-10
|0-0
|2-4
|3
|4
|4
|Singleton
|16
|0-2
|0-0
|3-4
|0
|3
|0
|Davenport
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Broughton
|16
|1-2
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|3
|4
|Morris
|6
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|21-59
|10-17
|10-26
|7
|20
|55
Percentages: FG 35.593, FT .588.
3-Point Goals: 3-14, .214 (Guirantes 3-6, Gilles 0-1, Mack 0-3, Sanders 0-3, Broughton 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 8 (Mack 3, Guirantes 2, Singleton 2, Wallace 1)
Turnovers: 4 (Guirantes 2, Wallace 1, Sanders 1)
Steals: 6 (Gilles 1, Wallace 1, Singleton 1, Davenport 1, Broughton 1, Morris 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Michigan St.
|21
|17
|13
|15
|—
|66
|Rutgers
|14
|13
|22
|6
|—
|55
A_2,084
Officials_Mark Resch, Angelica Suffren, Dee Kantner
