MVFC Individual Leaders
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Simmons,South Dakota
|12
|567
|3,541
|295.1
|Lance,North Dakota St.
|12
|325
|2,928
|244.0
|McElvain,UNI
|13
|458
|2,914
|224.2
|Huslig,Missouri St.
|11
|495
|2,384
|216.7
|Mays,Youngstown St.
|10
|237
|1,598
|159.8
|Lyles,Southern Ill.
|10
|264
|1,573
|157.3
|Davis,Illinois St.
|11
|279
|1,730
|157.3
|Sampson,Western Ill.
|12
|438
|1,875
|156.3
___
|G
|PAT A
|FG
|FGA
|Pts
|Avg
|Williams ,Southern Ill.
|12
|0
|0
|0
|114
|9.5
|Robinson,Illinois St.
|13
|0
|0
|0
|96
|7.4
|Crosa,North Dakota St.
|12
|57
|8
|11
|80
|6.7
|Cook,UNI
|13
|35
|17
|22
|86
|6.6
|Lorber,South Dakota
|12
|47
|9
|13
|73
|6.1
|Cofield,North Dakota St.
|12
|0
|0
|0
|72
|6.0
___
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|Robinson,Illinois St.
|13
|303
|1,613
|16
|124.1
|Davis,Southern Ill.
|10
|189
|1,026
|4
|102.6
|Strong,South Dakota St.
|11
|143
|1,018
|8
|92.5
|Williams ,Southern Ill.
|12
|162
|1,038
|17
|86.5
|Henry,South Dakota
|11
|136
|794
|9
|72.2
|Kerlegran,Indiana St.
|11
|136
|746
|3
|67.8
|Brooks,North Dakota St.
|12
|105
|813
|5
|67.8
|Alessi,Youngstown St.
|12
|136
|803
|5
|66.9
|Lance,North Dakota St.
|12
|106
|741
|10
|61.8
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|InL
|Yds
|Tds
|Pts
|Lance,North Dakota St.
|12
|219
|151
|0
|2,187
|23
|187.5
|Simmons,South Dakota
|12
|413
|267
|13
|2,953
|27
|140.0
|Lyles,Southern Ill.
|10
|202
|127
|8
|1,569
|12
|139.8
|McElvain,UNI
|13
|332
|180
|6
|2,540
|20
|134.7
|Wilderman,Indiana St.
|9
|169
|116
|4
|1,170
|6
|133.8
|Davis,Illinois St.
|11
|220
|115
|9
|1,570
|9
|117.5
|Huslig,Missouri St.
|11
|399
|229
|10
|2,311
|16
|114.3
|Sampson,Western Ill.
|12
|382
|231
|9
|2,092
|13
|113.0
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|Ct Pg
|Johnson,South Dakota St.
|12
|67
|1,187
|5.6
|Currie,Missouri St.
|11
|53
|543
|4.8
|Ratkovich,Western Ill.
|12
|57
|444
|4.8
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|RecYD
|Johnson,South Dakota St.
|12
|67
|1,187
|98.9
|Weston,UNI
|11
|41
|1,040
|94.5
___
|G
|InG
|Yds
|TD
|IPG
|Brown,UNI
|13
|6
|27
|0
|.5
|Chinn,Southern Ill.
|10
|4
|33
|0
|.4
|Backhaus,South Dakota St.
|12
|4
|0
|0
|.3
|Tutsie,North Dakota St.
|12
|4
|38
|0
|.3
|Jegen,UNI
|13
|4
|92
|0
|.3
|Taylor,Illinois St.
|13
|4
|52
|0
|.3
|Lovelace,Missouri St.
|10
|3
|67
|0
|.3
|Griffin I,South Dakota St.
|11
|3
|64
|0
|.3
|Hendricks,North Dakota St.
|11
|3
|32
|0
|.3
|Jones,Youngstown St.
|12
|3
|30
|1
|.3
___
|G
|PRYd
|Yds
|Avg
|Heit,North Dakota St.
|12
|20
|261
|13.1
|Coates,Youngstown St.
|12
|32
|353
|11.0
|Janke,South Dakota St.
|12
|25
|272
|10.9
|Williams,UNI
|13
|19
|110
|5.8
___
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|Caton,Indiana St.
|9
|16
|408
|25.5
|Pearson,Youngstown St.
|11
|14
|320
|22.9
|Hall,Western Ill.
|12
|32
|660
|20.6
|Turner,Youngstown St.
|12
|15
|308
|20.5
___
|G
|Punts
|Avg
|Schutt,South Dakota
|12
|57
|45.1
|Withrow,Missouri St.
|11
|75
|42.8
|Fellner,Western Ill.
|12
|75
|42.5
|Dinkel,South Dakota St.
|12
|44
|41.5
|Bohlken,Illinois St.
|13
|74
|41.0
|Colquhoun,Southern Ill.
|12
|51
|40.9
|Kibby,UNI
|13
|53
|39.3
|Reiner,Indiana St.
|12
|65
|37.3
|DeSalvo,Youngstown St.
|11
|55
|36.3
___
|G
|FG
|FGA
|Pct
|PG
|Cook,UNI
|13
|17
|22
|.000
|1.31
|Nunez,Indiana St.
|12
|14
|20
|.000
|1.17
|Fenlason,Illinois St.
|13
|15
|19
|.000
|1.15
|Lacina,Missouri St.
|9
|9
|14
|.000
|1.00
|Lorber,South Dakota
|12
|9
|13
|.000
|.75
|Crosa,North Dakota St.
|12
|8
|11
|.000
|.67
|Vinatieri,South Dakota St.
|12
|8
|16
|.000
|.67
|Erickson,Western Ill.
|12
|7
|12
|.000
|.58
|McFadden,Youngstown St.
|12
|6
|8
|.000
|.50
___
|G
|RuYD
|ReYd
|Yds
|KRYd
|Yds
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Davis,Southern Ill.
|10
|1,026
|158
|11
|92
|0
|216
|1,287
|128.70
|Robinson,Illinois St.
|13
|1,613
|55
|0
|0
|0
|316
|1,668
|128.31
|Johnson,South Dakota St.
|12
|146
|1,187
|0
|111
|0
|80
|1,444
|120.33
|Strong,South Dakota St.
|11
|1,018
|169
|0
|69
|0
|159
|1,256
|114.18
|Williams ,Southern Ill.
|12
|1,038
|209
|112
|0
|0
|184
|1,359
|113.25
|Weston,UNI
|11
|0
|1,040
|0
|0
|0
|41
|1,040
|94.55
